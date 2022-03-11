6,000 Russian soldiers may have been killed in Ukraine, US says

Dnipro and Lutsk in flames after new Russian airstrikes 0:43

(CNN) — Russia may have seen as many as 6,000 soldiers killed since it began its invasion of Ukraine, a US official said on Thursday, warning that accurate estimates of combat casualties are very difficult to make, especially as the fighting rages over time. real.

The official said the number of Russian servicemen killed could be in the range of 5,000 to 6,000 or even higher, but stressed that there is little confidence in the figures.

This latest assessment comes after the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, told the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that the intelligence community assesses that between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine.

UNHCR: Russian invasion causes the fastest exodus of the century

Dead and wounded among the soldiers of Russia

Berrier also said there is “little confidence” in the assessment, adding that the number of injured could be three times higher.

This would mean casualty figures, between dead and wounded, of between 20,000 and 24,000 soldiers according to the most recent estimate, or between 8,000 and 16,000, for the one presented by Berrier previously.

So far, the Russian Defense Ministry has issued only one statement about its own military casualties, reporting 498 dead and 1,597 wounded.

“Unfortunately, we have losses among our comrades who are participating in the operation,” Konashenkov said at a briefing broadcast on state television on March 2.

high rank kills

Western officials confirmed Friday that a third Russian general was killed in combat with Ukrainian forces.

This is the panorama in the cities of Kharkiv and Dnipro

The officials named him as Major General Andriy Kolesnikov. He was commander of the Eastern Military District, according to the Russian Defense Ministry website.

On Thursday, CNN reported that Russian Major General Andrey Sukhovetsky was also killed while fighting in Ukraine, according to a statement from the government of the Russian city of Novorossiysk on March 3.

In the statement, the government said Sukhovetsky — the deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Ground Forces — was killed on February 28 “while on a combat mission during a special operation in Ukraine.”

Sukhovetsky had previously served in the Russian military during operations in the North Caucasus region and in Syria, according to the statement.

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said a Russian general, Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov, had been killed in fighting near Kharkiv.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not commented.