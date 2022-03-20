60,415 new cases and 93 deaths – Corriere.it

Of Paola Caruso

The data for Sunday 20 March. The positivity rate rises to 16.3% with 370,466 swabs: to see a similar case report on tests, you have to go back two months. Admissions: +111. Intensive care: -4

I’m 60,415

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 74,024, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 13,861,743

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 93

(yesterday 85), for a total of 157,785 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 12.531.134 And 36.166 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (48,385 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,172,824equal to +25.305 compared to yesterday (+27,298 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 370,466, or 107,585 less than yesterday when there were 478,051. The positivity rate rises to 16.3% (the approximation of 16.31%). To see a case-on-test report above 16% you have to go back two months, to January (between 19 and 21 January); yesterday it was 15.5%.

Less infections in 24 hours than yesterday. As usual, the curve moves towards the minimum point of its swing that I will touch tomorrow. The trend remains uphill and you can see it from the comparison with last Sunday (March 13), when they were recorded +48,886 cases with a rate of 14.8%: today, in fact, there are more new infections than that day, with a higher percentage (16.3% against 14.8%). There are two regions with the highest number of newly infected, above 7,000: Lazio (+7,413 cases) and Campania (+7,130).

This could be the beginning of a high plateau, because the fluctuation of new cases this week in a range of 25 thousand cases, from the 85 thousand infections of the peak marked Tuesday to 60 thousand new positives today (delta of 25 thousand) . We recall that even in March 2021 there was a growth in infections, after the second wave, which had been exhausted within a month.

The health system Ordinary hospitalizations increase, while those in resuscitation slightly decrease. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I’m +111 (yesterday -84), for a total of 8,430 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are -4 (yesterday -3) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 467with 29 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 56).

The victims There are 95 victims in the bulletin against 85 yesterday. Two regions have zero bereavement: they are Molise and Valle d’Aosta. While the highest number of deaths in Lombardy (17).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy

: +6.371 cases (yesterday +8.052)

Veneto: +4.656 cases (yesterday +6.831)

Campania: +7.130 cases (yesterday +7.903)

Emilia Romagna: +3.896 cases (yesterday +3.904)

Lazio

: +7.413 cases (yesterday +8.986)

Piedmont

: +1.627 cases (yesterday +2.736)

Tuscany: +4.577 cases (yesterday +5.489)

Sicily: +4.777 cases (yesterday +6.107)

Puglia: +6.464 cases (yesterday +7.392)

Liguria: +1.138 cases (yesterday +1.582)

Marche: +2.396 cases (yesterday +2.560)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +732 cases (yesterday +1.179)

Abruzzo: +1.891 cases (yesterday +1.969)

Calabria: +2.197 cases (yesterday +2.920)

Umbria: +1.907 cases (yesterday +1.989)

Sardinia: +1.411 cases (yesterday +1.925)

PA Bolzano: +332 cases (yesterday +605)

PA Trento: +272 cases (yesterday +425)

Basilicata: +799 cases (yesterday +989)

Molise: +383 cases (yesterday +433)

Valle d’Aosta: +46 cases (yesterday +48)

Deaths region by region The figure provided below, and broken down by region, is that of the total deaths since the start of the pandemic. The variation indicates the number of new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Lombardy 39,060: +17 deaths (yesterday +17)

Veneto 14,039: +3 deaths (yesterday +8)

Campania 9.928: +4 deaths (yesterday +2)

Emilia Romagna 16.150: +7 deaths (yesterday +5)

Lazio 10,643: +7 deaths (yesterday +5)

Piedmont 13.154: +4 deaths (yesterday +3)

Tuscany 9,324: +12 deaths (yesterday +11)

Sicily 9,860: +12 deaths (yesterday +15)

Puglia 7,858: +4 deaths (yesterday +4)

Liguria 5,175: +1 death (yesterday +3)

Marche 3,661: +4 deaths (yesterday +4)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 4,864: +2 deaths (yesterday +2)

Abruzzo 3,040: +1 death (yesterday +1)

Calabria 2,221: +3 deaths (yesterday +2)

Umbria 1,774: +2 deaths (yesterday no new deaths)

Sardinia 2,153: +6 deaths (yesterday +2)

PA Bolzano 1.433: +1 death (no new deaths yesterday)

PA Trento 1,534: +2 deaths (no new deaths yesterday)

Basilicata 809: +3 deaths (yesterday +1)

Molise 583: no new deaths for the second day in a row

Valle d’Aosta 522: no new deaths since March 5th

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.

The Emilia-Romagna Region announces that the total of confirmed cases has been reduced by 4 cases as they are judged not to be COVID-19 cases.

The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region announces that the total number of confirmed cases has been reduced by 3 cases as they were negative in confirmatory molecular tests and that all patients who tested positive for SARS-CoV2 are counted in the data relating to hospitalized patients in the ICU and Medical Area. hospitalized for both Covid-19 and other pathology.

The Region of Sicily communicates on the total number of confirmed cases communicated today, n. 1156 relate to days prior to 03/19/22 (of which n.1032 of 03/18/22) and that among the deceased communicated today N. 2 are related to 03/19/2022 – N. 6 to 03/18/2022 – N. 3 to 01/28/2022 – N. 1 to 01/22/2022.

The Umbria Region announces that 6 of the non-ICU admissions belong to the discipline codes of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Pediatrics and 20 to other discipline codes.