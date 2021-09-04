62% of crypto revenue in Q2 comes from Dogecoin trading

Robinhood, a popular retail trading app, revealed that cryptocurrency trading has grown in popularity on the platform – it now accounts for 41% of its revenue.

According to Q2 financial results released on August 18, the company generated $ 233 million from cryptocurrency trading services, compared to $ 5 million for the whole of 2020. Over 60% of Robinhood accounts funded traded digital assets during the second quarter of 2021.

By the start of 2021, which experienced a memecoin speculative frenzy, a whopping 62% of Robinhood’s crypto revenue was generated from operations in Dogecoin.

This earnings report is the first published by Robinhood since becoming a public company. Vlad Teev, co-founder and CEO of Robinhood, said:

“We are encouraged by the number of people entering the financial system for the first time through Robinhood.”

Revenue totaled $ 565 million for the quarter overall, an increase of 131% from $ 244 million in Q2 2020. Monthly active users more than doubled on an annual basis (YoY) from 10.2 million to 21.3 million, while the financed accounts increased by 130% in the same period.

The value of the assets held by Robinhood has also tripled year on year, totaling $ 102 billion.

Despite the increase in crypto revenue, Robinhood posted an overall loss of $ 464 million for the second quarter. However, the losses are attributed to accounting adjustments relating to the floating warrants and notes held by the company.

