62 paid Android apps and games that are free on Google Play today, April 1

Friday, Saint Friday, the most anticipated moment for those who can enjoy the weekend… And it’s also spring and we’re launching a new month with this Friday, April 1, with up to 62 apps that you can download for free on Google Play for mobile phones and tablets Android.

Free apps and games today April 1

Free games and apps include games of different genres -platforms, VR, puzzles, shooters-, photo retouching apps, calculation, widgets, meditation, language learning and games of suspense, platforms and horror, with a game about Slenderman , a title based on the popular character born in the SomethingAwful forums more than a decade ago and turned by magic online into the first great myth and Urban Legend of the Internet

Then we pass you the list with links and the price that the app usually has -a list compiled by several websites such as Notengosuelto. Some tell you how many more days they are going to be free, others will not, but the installation is free of charge -although it is also possible that if an application comes out of payment, it is because it has finished being free from yesterday up to date.

You may see that in the Google Store there are more free apps today, the reason why we put this amount is to follow a criterion. In this case, only those that approximately exceeded a rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars have been included: