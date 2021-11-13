626 million in compensation for thousands of poisoned

Astronomical compensation for the Flint’s leaded water scandal, Michigan, one of the most serious public health crises in recent American history. A case that ended up in newspapers around the world after the mobilization of celebrities and political leaders. After six years of litigation, a federal judge kicked off the deal from 626 million dollars to compensate the thousands of residents affected by toxic water. Also poisoned by legionella and other contaminants, as the BBC recalls.

Flint and leaded drinking water

Agreement signed by 81,000 of the approximately 100,000 inhabitants, mostly African-Americans. A circumstance that has also transformed the case into an emblematic example of racial inequality in the US. Where the poorest and most disadvantaged communities pay the most for public inefficiencies. The biggest beneficiaries (80% of the sum) will be the young people who they were under 18 years old because “they will suffer more damage than older people”. As Judith Judith Levy wrote.

L’exposure of children to lead and toxins can in fact lead to neurological disorders and learning difficulties. The bulk of the benefits will go to minors who were six or younger. “It’s the biggest deal in our state’s history,” said the Michigan Attorney General. “It is a historic day for Flint residents, who will finally begin to see justice served,” cheered Ted Leopold, one of the victims’ lawyers. “We have made history and I hope the agreement sets a precedent for not poisoning people,” echoed Melissa Mays, mother of three children who got sick from lead.

The case of the Flint River

It all started in 2014, when the city, to reduce costs, replaced water supplies from Lake Huron with more corrosive ones from the Flint River. Without proper purification, they filtered lead into the old pipes contaminating drinking water and causing a legionella epidemic. Flint only declared a state of emergency in 2015, about a month after the environmental protection agency discovered dangerous levels of lead. Substance that can harm the heart, kidneys and nerves.

Avalanches of lawsuits followed and many politicians flocked to the city, from then-President Barack Obama to dem White House candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, while entrepreneurs like Elon Musk and VIPs like Cher rallied to help residents. He also took the field Erin Brokovich, the famous activist who inspired the film of the same name with Julia Roberts after her lawsuit against Pacific Gas & Electric for contaminating the waters of a Californian town with hexavalent chromium. At the forefront also director Michael Moore, who dedicated a chapter of his film ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ to the scandal.