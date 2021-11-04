+ 63% (and gas also has something to do with it) – Corriere.it

Coffee, milk, sugar, wheat, oats and orange juice. What do these products have in common? Which are the basis of breakfast. But not only. That their prices are going up. The cost of food raw materials that make up a typical breakfast has soared in ten years due to bad weather, drought and the supply chain crisis combined with strong growth in demand. The analysis of what was termed the dear-breakfast of the Financial Times which has developed an ad hoc indicator on breakfast, based on futures prices for coffee, milk, sugar, wheat, oats and orange juice. In two years, that is, since 2019, the index has risen by 63%, with a boom that began last summer.

The consequences on consumers Analysts say higher costs for manufacturing, processing and transportation will keep prices high. Prices will remain high for at least another year, said Carlos Mera, head of agricultural commodity market research at Rabobank. The favorable weather and the exceptional harvests between 2016 and 2020 meant that the prices of food raw materials were exceptionally low but since then other phenomena have intervened, including the most important one: the pandemic. Hence, the food companies stand increasing prices for consumers to protect their profit margins, and large multinationals including Nestl and Procter & Gamble have warned in recent weeks that cost pressures will continue to worsen. Although food commodity prices tend to stabilize in the last few months of the year as the post-harvest season in the Northern Hemisphere and the start of the growing season in the South have continued to rise this year. Weather models are contributing to the worsening situation as another period of drought and frost is expected.



Fertilizers and gases To this situation was added another element: the boom in energy prices. The cost of fertilizers, which are produced from natural gas, has increased as many producers have also shut down their plants due tosoaring gas prices, adding extra tension. In a year of extreme weather conditions, farmers in the main producing regions of many food commodities have faced a decline in production.

Wheat, milk and orange juice Thus, wheat futures prices have risen 20% since the beginning of the year as Russia, North America and Argentina have been hit by drought, while European producers have been hit by rain. The last time i grain prices rose to current state levels in the aftermath of the 2012 drought in the United States. Milk and orange juice prices also rose, which had an initial pandemic push and continued to be buoyed by the rise in consumers eating breakfast at home. Rising demand for biofuels is also pumping up the prices of vegetable oils, such as canola, soybean oil and palm oil.

Prices, when will they stop? How much do they still have to increase? Analysts ask. All agricultural commodities will be affected by the fact that fertilizer prices will not fall in the short term, said Kona Haque, head of research and trading firm ED&F Man. This year’s severe drought means many farmers may not have had the harvest to benefit from the higher prices. And this will affect the amount of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides they can purchase for the next season. It is therefore a vicious circle, and according to analysts, Ft recalls, even if a stroke of luck brings exceptional weather conditions and harvests for the next year, it will not be enough to replenish stocks and bring prices down to previous levels. Also according to forecasts, it will take more than a year to get out of the tight supply situation in which we find ourselves now.

