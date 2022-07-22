63 newborns would have died of sepsis in hospitals in Santiago de Cuba

A national commission of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) and personnel attached to the Maternal and Child Care Program (PAMI) are reportedly investigating cases of neonatal in-hospital sepsis in Santiago de Cuba that would have caused the death of 63 newbornsreported the El Chago – Santiago de Cuba page on Facebook, citing two medical sources.

One of the sources consulted by the Santiago platform said that the deaths “are associated with possible gaps in epidemiological surveillancewhich could be explained by the hospital dynamics, perhaps linked to possible violations of hygienic-sanitary standardsThe source clarified that “a history of maternal infections is not ruled out, although this problem has become less common because women are screened during pregnancy.”

The person quoted by El Chago added: “Germs were isolated in neonatologies, in childbirth, and in incubator filtersthe complexity of the situation with the epidemic emergence of sepsis made it neonatologies were transferred from the North Tamara Bunke Bider Maternity Hospital to the Dr. Juan Bruno Zayas Alfonso General Teaching Hospital (Surgical Clinic); in the South Maternal Hospital (Clínica Los Ángeles) they were transferred to another floor; in the clinic then they put them in another room.

“Nosocomial sepsis is a frequent pathology in neonatal care units, in whose etiopathogenesis multiple factors are involved, such as gestational age, severity of the disease, use of antimicrobials, parenteral nutrition, repeated invasive procedures such as central venous catheters, assisted ventilation, to which natural immunological immaturity is added of newborns, as well as the coexistence of other factors such as low birth weight and prematurity. One of these factors or the sum of several of them, makes the path fertile, and nosocomial neonatal sepsis very easily leads to multiple organ dysfunction syndromea serious and usually fatal event if not detected early,” he concluded.

Another medical source cited by El Chago said that in Santiago de Cuba there is “an intention of rate of (infant mortality of) four and it is in 11 and something. Syringes, gloves, they have been in short supply, but there has always been something. Lack of antibiotics we have not had; incubators and fans have never been lacking”.

“The staff is the one that has been exhausted, early mornings and early mornings awake, and many times the next day without relief. The neonatologists are leaving, some were in their homes sheltered by the law, others on missions, or left the country in the mass exodus, and without counting those who get sick, or go on leave. That is why sometimes there has been an overload of work in the few who are here,” added this source.

“PAMI takes you away and puts you to work wherever it pleases to him, because, according to them, we are his human resource”, criticized the source. “This year, the specialty has also suffered casualties of several residents due to arbitrary decisions of many of the bosses. There are two work teams here, those of closed services and the open one, and they exchange them because they decide so. Although they are all neonatologists, each one has verticalized in something that he already knows more deeply, “he explained.

According to this source “in the province there are already more than 64 deceased children.”

“The ministry says that it will be in Santiago for a long time. We are the province with the most deceased children. They are reviewing all the polyclinics and maternity hospitals. The children come in with mild symptoms and they get complicated in La Colonia therapy,” he concluded.

The deaths of the babies would have been registered during the first six months of this year, according to information offered by a worker from a maternal hospital to the independent Cuban Newspaper.

“The pediatric deaths related to this publication are not the first to show the critical situation of health services that we have kept denouncing. There are many families in this part of eastern Cuban territory who are still struggling to resume their lives in the pain caused by the absence of their dead,” said El Chago-Santiago de Cuba.

In the first half of 2022 the infant mortality rate in Cuba was 7.3 infant deaths per thousand live births. By announcing the data, which the authorities have always used as a banner to advertise their system, the public health minister José Ángel Portal Miranda admitted that acquired sepsis was the main cause of death.