63,992 new cases and 112 deaths – Corriere.it

The data for Saturday 9 April. The positivity rate was 14.6% with 438,449 swabs. The trend of the downward curve. Admissions: -79. Intensive care unchanged

I’m 63,992

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 66,535, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 15,238,128 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 112 (yesterday 144), for a total of 160,658 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 13,839,605 And 76,051 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 70,946). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,237,865equal to -11.742 compared to yesterday (-3.449 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 438.449, or 3,580 less than yesterday when there were 442,029. The positivity rate drops to 14.6% (the approximation of 14.59%); yesterday it was 15%.

The trend of the slightly downward curve can be seen from the comparison with last Saturday (April 2) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +70,803 cases with a rate of 14.8%: today, in fact, there are fewer new infections than that day, with a lower percentage (14.6% versus 14.8%). However, these are high data as regards the daily cases, consequently it is likely that it takes time before the curve approaches zero.

Lombardy to have the highest number of newly infected (+8.540 cases), followed by Lazio (+7.255 cases), Veneto (+6.820) and Campania (+6.795).

A downward trend in the number of new cases is confirmed, said ISS president Silvio Brusaferro yesterday, commenting on the weekly monitoring. Almost all regions – he stressed – have a decreasing curve. Only in some do we still see slight growth. The younger age groups are declining, especially 10-19 years and 20-29 years, while the older groups have a more limited but still slightly growing circulation.

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -79 (yesterday +24), for a total of 10,023 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care are the same as yesterday (no change) for a total of 462 seriously illwith 42 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 52).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +8.540 cases (yesterday +8.681)

Veneto: +6.820 cases (yesterday +6.928)

Campania: +6.795 cases (yesterday +7.224)

Lazio: +7.255 cases (yesterday +6.849)

Emilia Romagna: +4.717 cases (yesterday +5.136)

Piedmont: +3.020 cases (yesterday +3.252)

Tuscany: +4.134 cases (yesterday +4.395)

Sicily: +4.005 cases (yesterday +4.448)

Puglia: +5.478 cases (yesterday +5.352)

Marche: +1.885 cases (yesterday +2.086)

Liguria: +1.490 cases (yesterday +1.481)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.206 cases (yesterday +1.141)

Abruzzo: +2.122 cases (yesterday +2.079)

Calabria: +2.100 cases (yesterday +2.173)

Umbria: +1.138 cases (yesterday +1.267)

Sardinia: +1.462 cases (yesterday +1.848)

PA Bolzano: +443 cases (yesterday +552)

PA Trento: +439 cases (yesterday +473)

Basilicata: +701 cases (yesterday +731)

Molise: +180 cases (yesterday +370)

Valle d’Aosta: +62 cases (yesterday +69)

