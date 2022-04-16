64 MP camera and 5G, this Samsung phone on sale for € 295

Without going any further, the integrated screen is really striking. On the one hand, it has dimensions of 6.5 inches which is more than enough space to see everything perfectly (and, in addition, it has a panel AMOLED which is combined with resolution FullHD+ so that all the details shown can be seen with great precision). But the good news does not end here in this component, since it is an Infinity-O type, so it has almost negligible frames and the selfie camera is hidden in a hole in the upper central area that is quite small. All this makes the design of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G very striking.

The device we are talking about offers much more than you might think for only 294.94 euros, which is 34% less than what it normally costs in the aforementioned online store. One of the reasons we have to say this is that it has access to the fastest data connection currently on the market: 5G . Therefore, you will be able to play games or watch videos on the go with the best possible experience. Obviously, it does not lack WiFi and Bluetooth to make it all the most complete in this section.

Besides, it must be said that the autonomy meets without problems so that you get to the end of the day without having to spend a lot of time hooked to a plug. This is achieved because the built-in battery is 4,500mAh but, in addition, it is also positive to indicate that this model has a fast charge -which will surely save your life on more than one occasion-. Additionally, it is important to indicate that the aforementioned allows the weight of the terminal to remain in only 189 grams and that its thickness is only 8.4 millimeters.

A camera you’ll love

There are several issues that will make this so. The first and most relevant is that it has a rear camera that includes four sensors, the main one being none other than 64MP. This is accompanied by others of 12 + 5 + 5 megapixels, which has additional functions of more specific work with the wide angle, the macro and, of course, the depth -respectively-. To this we must add that it has optical stabilization (OIS), which ensures excellent shots and videos.

If to everything that we have commented, you add that the memory of this Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is perfectly solved, since the RAM is 6GB and the storage has no less than 128 gigabytes; and that the processor is a Snapdragon 778G 5G, it is very clear that you can do everything and with excellent power. oh! And it is also very important to point out that this is a phone that offers additional options such as waterproof or stereo sound.

The articles listed contain an affiliate link that reports to ADSLZone a small commission for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.