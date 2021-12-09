“64% of military mission spending is to protect the interests of companies that extract fossil fuels.” The Greenpeace report

About the 64% of the Italian expenditure for military missions it is intended for operations related to the defense of fossil sources: almost 800 million euros in 2021, 2.4 billion in the last four years. In particular, two military missions, the operation Gabinia in the Gulf of Guinea and the operation Safe Sea off the Libyan coast, their first task is the “surveillance and protection of Eni platforms“Found in international waters, as shown by the ‘Analytical report on ongoing international missions‘, sent to Parliament on 30 June 2021. This was revealed by a report by Greenpeace according to which, despite climate agreements and commitments on ecological transition, the EU, the Born and the three countries surveyed (Italy, Spain and Germany) continue to send military to protect the assets of research, extraction and import of gas and oil.

Approximately two thirds of military operations of the EU serve to protect these activities, while in the last four years, Italy, Spain and Germany have spent a total of more than 4 billion euros on the military protection of private interests in oil and gas. In 2021 the Spain spent 274 million, 26% of its budget for military missions and the Germany 161 million euros (equal to 20%). This almost always happens without saying it openly. Apart from some striking cases, in fact, it is difficult to find ‘fossil’ objectives in the mandates of operations abroad: much more often these ends emerge from official declarations by politicians and military personnel or from national strategies of energy security‘.

The request to the Draghi government – For Greenpeace it is a paradox: “Instead of wasting resources to defend the interests of the oil and gas industry, we should protect people from the impacts of the climate crisis fueled precisely by the exploitation of fossil sources “. So Greenpeace Italy asks the Draghi government to immediately stop the military protection of fossil fuels. “Citizens’ energy security is protected by investing in renewable sources, not serving the interests of fossil fuel companies with military missions abroad” comments the spokesperson Chiara Champion.

The ‘Safe Sea’ mission in Libya – No military mission has the sole objective of protecting Eni platforms or the country’s energy security, but in some cases this task comes first. This is the case, for Italy, of the ‘Safe Sea’ mission, off the coast of Libyan coasts, and of the ‘Gabinia’ operation, in Gulf of Guinea. On the other hand, if in 2021 Italy approved 40 military missions for a cost of approximately 1.2 billion euros, the fulcrum of the tricolor commitment is the so-called ‘enlarged Mediterranean’, with the greatest deployment in Iraq And Libya, two countries that together guarantee about a third of Italian oil imports. Despite the serious clashes, Eni extracted 61 million barrels of oil equivalent from Libyan fields last year. “The close link between the military deployment and the interests of the company is evident in the case of ‘Safe Sea’ – writes Greenpeace – even if the name could evoke the rescue of migrants, the first official task is to ensure continuous surveillance and military protection to platforms located in the international waters off the Libyan coasts and the protection of national merchant traffic operating in the area “. Among the tasks, even those related to the controversial mission in support of the Libyan coast guard, which every year provokes protests inside and outside the Parliament, but then is invariably approved. Hearing in Parliament, the Minister of Defense, Lorenzo Guerini confirmed that ‘Safe Sea’ is a mission “to protect national interests in the area”. Interests that the draft speech sent to journalists detailed in the note: “Oil plants, merchant traffic, fishing activities“.

Costs and transparency – In March 2016 it was presented a query to obtain information on oil platforms, tankers, regasifiers, refineries or other facilities protected by the armed forces and on the costs that the Italian State, but it was possible to know only the overall costs of the mission. A figure that for 2021 amounts to almost 96 million euros (345 million euros in the period 2018-2021). “The ‘fossil’ account of the Italian military commitment in Libya is not limited to Mare Safe – explains the report – because in the total the European mission must be considered, among other things Irini“. While having a primary mandate that has nothing to do with energy (‘contributing to’implementation of the arms embargo imposed by the UN on Libya ‘), the mission has the secondary task of’ control and surveillance of illicit oil exports from Libya, including crude oil and refined petroleum products’. And the war on oil smuggling is not only aimed at stopping an illegal activity, but also at protecting the hydrocarbon sector.

The Gabinia operation – Among the military missions of 2020, the government has included the use of ‘a national air-naval device for presence, surveillance and security activities in the Gulf of Guinea‘. The operation, later called Gabinia, was also confirmed for 2021, with a financial commitment more than doubled (from 9.8 million euros to 23.3 million). “Despite the waters in question are infested with pirates – explains the NGO – the first task of the mission is’protect Eni’s mining assets, operating in international waters‘. The need to defend the national merchant shipping from pirate attacks appears only in second place “. As specified by a Senate dossier, Eni has offshore platforms in Nigeria and Ghana, while trade with the countries of the region is based almost exclusively (over 95 per cent) on the sea transport of petroleum products, raw materials and others. goods.

Eni’s interests – Illustrating to Parliament the mission he “strongly desired”, Minister Guerini explained that the Gulf of Guinea “is the object of growing national interest in matters of supplying of energy resources “and that” highlights the structured presence of Eni in this sense, as the main operator in the sector which, with a new ten-year supply contract, has further strengthened its regional positioning and on the global market “. In the area around the Gulf of Guinea, Eni produces 60 million barrels of oil from Angola, Nigeria And Ghana and billions of cubic meters of gas a year. “All this with a very high environmental cost, especially in the region of Niger Delta “, Greenpeace comments. In August 2011 the researchers of the United Nations Environment Program (Unep) found that “the pollution produced by more than 50 years of oil operations in the region has penetrated deeper and wider than previously supposed”, contaminating drinking water, land, streams and important ecosystems such as mangroves. “Even Eni (but not only that, ed) is involved – says Greenpeace – and if from 2014 to 2020 the practice of burning excess gas in Nigeria was reduced by about 40%, however, total abatement has not yet been reached “.

The other missions related to fossil fuels – Even the missions in Iraq, in the Gulf of Aden, in the eastern Mediterranean and in the Strait of Hormuz they are closely related to fossil sources. “The link is not always black and white – explains Greenpeace – but in some cases the ‘fossil connection’ emerges from the parliamentary hearings of the Minister of Defense”. In Parliament, in fact, Guerini mentioned the missions in Iraq, whose collapse – in the words used by the minister – “would jeopardize our energy security” and those in the eastern Mediterranean where, he declared, “a our more regular presence “ given that “the possibility of exploiting energy resources is strongly conditioned by the maritime dispute in progress”. But the minister also spoke of military operations in strategic areas for Italian oil and gas imports “such as the Gulf of Aden and the Strait of Hormuz” which aim to protect the country’s ‘energy security’. In the coming months, moreover, Italy should also join the EU mission in the province of Cabo Delgado (Mozambique), where, according to the minister, the clashes are causing ‘disruption of mining’ and where Brussels has recently approved a mission.