64-player mode available, but for a limited time – Nerd4.life

64-player mode available, but for a limited time

As promised in recent days, DICE has added some 64-player Conquest and Breakthrough variants for PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC, thus increasing the focus on vehicleless combat. However the two modes will only be available for a limited period of time.

The two small-scale 64-player modes, half of the standard 128, had been clamored by the community since the game’s launch. A desire that has been partially satisfied, given that as already mentioned these variants of Conquest and Breakthrough are now available but only for a limited period of time yet to be announced. Also, while any mode on PS4 and Xbox One has a maximum limit of 64 players, the cross-play with next-gen consoles it will not be available.

It is not excluded that this “taste” of the 64-player Conquest and Breakthrough modes for the PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC versions is not a sort of test by DICE to collect player feedback and evaluate a possible permanent integration , perhaps with a lot of crossplay with old-gen consoles.

Additionally, DICE announced that the Portal Rush playlist will remain available throughout the Christmas period.

This is not the only news coming to Battlefield 2042, as DICE has also promised the arrival of a new map, Exposure, Specialists, weapons and more with the arrival of Season 1.

