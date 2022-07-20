64-year-old man enters medical school

When someone is clear about their goals, there is no obstacle big enough to keep them from reaching the goal. Such is the case of Francisco Almir Freitas, a man from Brazil who at 64 years old decided to study to become a doctor, after pursuing that dream for a long time.

Freitas is not new to the industry. For most of his life he worked as a nurse, however, although he liked his work, his greatest desire was to be a doctor.

For this reason, he entered the medical school in Ceará, where he lives, despite the fact that he was also accepted by universities in Rio de Janeiro and Santa Catarina.

“With the career I have, I can say that it is no longer for money that I decided to dedicate myself to medicine. My goal is to help people, it is my dream and also my mother’s dream when she was still alive, ”said Francisco, according to O Liberal.

After working for several decades as a nurse at the Walter Cantídio University Hospital, and in other health centers, Freitas retired. And although that usually means a well-deserved rest after working hard for so long, the man decided that it was the perfect time to pursue his dream.