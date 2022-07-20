64-year-old man enters medical school
When someone is clear about their goals, there is no obstacle big enough to keep them from reaching the goal. Such is the case of Francisco Almir Freitas, a man from Brazil who at 64 years old decided to study to become a doctor, after pursuing that dream for a long time.
Freitas is not new to the industry. For most of his life he worked as a nurse, however, although he liked his work, his greatest desire was to be a doctor.
For this reason, he entered the medical school in Ceará, where he lives, despite the fact that he was also accepted by universities in Rio de Janeiro and Santa Catarina.
“With the career I have, I can say that it is no longer for money that I decided to dedicate myself to medicine. My goal is to help people, it is my dream and also my mother’s dream when she was still alive, ”said Francisco, according to O Liberal.
After working for several decades as a nurse at the Walter Cantídio University Hospital, and in other health centers, Freitas retired. And although that usually means a well-deserved rest after working hard for so long, the man decided that it was the perfect time to pursue his dream.
“I took the entrance exam to other faculties and I took the Enem — an exam that evaluates high school students in Brazil—. They even approved me in medicine in two faculties in Rio de Janeiro and another in Santa Catarina, but I was not going because of the distance that I would be with my family“He assured
Francisco commented that, in order to enter the race, a routine was imposed to study, which consisted of reviewing the subjects during the afternoon, night, and even weekends, either in person or online.
The man recalls the satisfaction of being accepted into medical school. “I feel very happy, there were only nine vacancies and I got the last vacancy for the course. My 64th birthday present was receiving the passing result,” said Freitas, who hopes to graduate at age 70 and practice his profession until he is 80.
He also mentioned that his wish is to have “health, desire to finish the race and do what I want most: help people.”