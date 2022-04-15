64,951 new cases and 149 deaths – Corriere.it

from Paola Caruso

Data for Thursday 14 April. The positivity rate was stable at 14.8% with 438,375 swabs. The scenario changes little, with Omicron now 100% in Italy, according to the ISS. Admissions: -91. Intensive care: -29

I’m 64.951

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 62,037, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 15,533,012 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 149 (yesterday 155), for a total of 161,336 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 14.144.014 And 65,664 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 63,318). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,227,662equal to -196 compared to yesterday (-887 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 438.375, or 18,380 more than yesterday when it was 419,995. The stable positivity rate at 14.8% (the approximation of 14.81%); like yesterday when it was 14.8%.

The scenario changes little. We are stalled in this phase of slowdown, with Omicron which, according to an ISS survey, is now 100% dominant in Italy. This can be seen from the comparison with last Thursday (April 7) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +69,596 cases with a rate of 14.8%: because it is true that today there are fewer new infections than that day, but the percentage is the same.

Lombardy reports the highest number of newly infected (+8.780 cases), followed by Lazio (+7.200 cases), Veneto (+6.861) and Campania (+6.627).

The slow descent of infections on the basis of weekly data (6-12 April) highlighted by Gimbe Foundation monitoring

: -6.5% new cases compared to the week before. For the second consecutive week – says Nino Cartabellotta, president of Gimbe – there is a slight reduction in new weekly cases, which amount to 438 thousand with a 7-day moving average that drops to around 62 thousand cases: numbers conditioned by situations very heterogeneous regional and local. On the other hand, ordinary hospitalizations (-0.4%) and intensive care (-1.7%) remained stable. While an important decrease, with a double-digit percentage, is observed in deaths: -11.4% victims (929 deaths against 1,049 in the previous report, of which 61 referring to previous periods).

Globally today half a billion infections in the world have been exceeded since the beginning of the pandemic. The total deaths are about 6.2 million (here the map).

The health system Inpatients in every area are decreasing. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -91 (yesterday-41), for a total of 10,075 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -29 (yesterday -14) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 420 seriously ill, with 35 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 42).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy

: +8.780 cases (yesterday +8.723)

Veneto: +6.861 cases (yesterday +6.978)

Campania: +6.627 cases (yesterday +6.279)

Lazio

: +7,200 cases (yesterday +6,625)

Emilia Romagna: +5,069 cases (yesterday +5,472)

Piedmont: +3,803 cases (yesterday +3,680)

Tuscany: +4.122 cases (yesterday +4.011)

Sicily: +3.747 cases (yesterday +3.764)

Puglia: +5.197 cases (yesterday +3.902)

Marche: +1.894 cases (yesterday +1.071)

Liguria: +1.581 cases (yesterday +1.563)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.229 cases (yesterday +1.076)

Abruzzo: +2.032 cases (yesterday +1.723)

Calabria: +1.837 cases (yesterday +2.002)

Sardinia: +1.711 cases (yesterday +1.790)

Umbria: +1.175 cases (yesterday +1.373)

PA Bolzano: +492 cases (yesterday +432)

PA Trento: +463 cases (yesterday +429)

Basilicata: +647 cases (yesterday +602)

Molise: +387 cases (yesterday +446)

Valle d’Aosta: +97 cases (yesterday +96)

