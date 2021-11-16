Tech

65 "LG 4K Smart TV at a Shock Price on eBay!

We point out to our readers that, at the well-known e-commerce portal eBay, aexceptional offer that allows you to take home the splendid smart TV LG 65NANO756PR to a absurd price!

LG 65NANO756PR

LG 65NANO756PR smart TV is equipped with one stunning 65 ″ panel which ensures an incredible viewing experience thanks to the use of the NanoCell technology, capable of playing a wide color spectrum making the colors more accurate and real. In fact, NanoCell technology uses nanoparticles to absorb excess wavelengths, in turn improving the purity of colors and expanding the color range.

The LG 65NANO756PR smart TV is suitable to be seen perfectly by the whole family, thanks to its wide viewing angle which allows you to admire spectacular colors and perfect definition from any angle. Furthermore, the functionality 4K Active HDR optimizes each scene, for sharp details and intense colors.

Usually the LG 65NANO756PR smart TV is offered for € 1,248.99, but today you can take it home to only € 731.99, with one 37% discount, with an additional discount given by the code NOV21EDAYS, carrying the real savings at € 517. It is a’unmissable opportunity to buy a great 4K smart TV at a great price.

This is just one of the many products that you can find at a discounted price on eBay and of which we invite you to consult the complete catalog at this address. We also remind you that every day we report the best offers on the net, which you can find in our dedicated area of ​​the site.

NB: Activate the coupon NOV21EDAYS during the payment phase to get an additional discount of 50 €.

»Buy now the LG 65NANO756PR smart TV for only € 731.99 instead of € 1,248.99, discount of 37% + 50 € «

