65 million euros less, the fall of James Rodríguez in the market

Soccer Football – Emir Cup – Final – Al Sadd v Al Rayyan – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Thumama, Qatar – October 22, 2021 Al Rayyan’s James Rodriguez REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

With nostalgia, Colombians remember the 2014 World Cup in Brazil when James Rodríguez touched the top of the sky, He kept the golden boot and Colombia sealed its best presentation in a world cup.

After his outstanding performance in Rio de Janeiro, The cucuteño became one of the most coveted players of the moment, to the point that Real Madrid set their eyes on him, for which he paid a figure close to 80 million euros to Monaco, where he had arrived a season earlier.

His first year in the White House was a dream, he displayed all his talent, he scored a total of 17 goals and distributed 18 assists with the merengue club, where he was a fundamental piece of Carlo Ancelotti.

Eight years later, James Rodríguez is far from his best moment, the one that led him to be considered one of the best footballers on the planet. Likewise, its market price has been considerably devalued.

Currently, the Envigado file, according to Transfermarkt, is valued at 15 million euros, well below what Real Madrid paid at the time for the ’10’ of the Colombia team.

The truth is that both injuries and some off-sports situations affected James, who lost prominence at Real Madrid with the arrival of Rafa Benítez and who was never to the liking of Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, who despite his praise for the Colombian in the press conferences, his decisions on the field showed the opposite.

For the 2017/2018 season, the former Porto de Portugal was loaned to Bayern Munich in Germany where the Italian Carlo Ancelotti had just landed, who asked for it and once again showed signs of quality, but his outlook changed when the coach left office and arrived the Croatian Niko Kovač, with whom he was losing relevance in the Bavarian team.

After two seasons in the Bundesliga, James returned to Madrid despite Bayern’s intentions to make the purchase option effective, rejected by the Colombian, who expressed his discomfort with the climate in the European country.

“The cold cost me a lot, in Munich there is a lot of quality of life, but I couldn’t be comfortable there”

Following his unsuccessful bid for a place at Real Madrid, James was signed by Premier League club Everton at the express request of Carlo Ancelotti again, and in his only season with the Toffees he scored six goals and provided six assists.

However, the injuries did not allow him to have a better finish of the season in the English league and despite his desire to continue in the Liverpool team, Rafa Benítez did not have it among his plans for which he had to look for new horizons.

Finally, the coffee grower ended up in the Qatar league to play for Al-Rayyan with whom he has played a total of 15 games, scoring five goals and providing six assists. However, James has expressed his interest in returning to the old continent on more than one occasion.

“How long in Qatar? I don’t know, you don’t know what’s going to happen. Although I would like to go elsewhere.”

