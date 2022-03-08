65% still have not returned to pre-crisis levels

Our territory, rich in manufacturing and industrial activities, has suffered a particularly blow hard with the crisis linked to the outbreak of the pandemic: the stoppage of production has not only affected short-term turnover, but has led to increasingly serious difficulties in finding raw materials and intermediate products when the economy has restarted.

Lapam Confartigianato has constantly monitored the situation of businesses in the region, through the periodic questionnaires ‘Effects of the coronavirus on Emilia-Romagna MPI’, which have returned over time a constantly evolving picture.

In recent days, the association has released the results of the fifth edition of the survey carried out in February and the data show an entrepreneurial panorama that is certainly recovering, but not as vigorously as one would have expected, especially in the Modena area.

Data from the Modena area

In the province of Modena, according to the survey, the 65% of companies declared that they had not yet reached pre-crisis levels, predicting a negative trend for the first six months of 2022 with a decrease in turnover of 4% compared to the same period of 2021. These data are slightly worse than the regional ones, which instead see a narrow majority, 52%, of companies that have the turnover levels of 2019 have already recovered and a slightly better forecast for the first half of 2022, with an expected decline of around 2.7%.

Then, by deepening the perception of Modenese entrepreneurs regarding the recovery of pre-crisis turnover levels, uncertainty prevails. Although, obviously, the 2021 data were clearly better than those of 2020, today about 60% of companies are worried by the very fluctuating and uncertain trend of the markets and highlight a series of critical factors: six out of ten companies fear the high price of raw materials, eight out of ten the continuous rise in the cost of energy components (electricity, gas, oil) also aggravated by the Ukrainian crisis, one in four finds it difficult due to the scarcity of the material necessary for production and, finally, one in three complains of problems in finding qualified personnel.

All these data are slightly worse than the regional average and show how, despite the very high initiative of the entrepreneurs from Modena, the situation in our area is still critical.

Crisis yes, but it does not stop entrepreneurship

Although the picture may appear at least negative, the micro and small enterprises of the province do not give up on expanding and improving: in fact, about 75% of the companies intend to make one or more investments, while 40% plan to hire new staff in the first half of the year. this year. As Gilberto Luppi, president of Lapam Confartigianato affirms, these data “confirm that our companies put courage and dedication into their business by investing despite the critical issues. It is typical of the entrepreneur: in the face of difficulties he rolls up his sleeves, looks for new paths, does not sit down, responds to the new needs of the market by facing change. Obviously, the uncertainty caused by the dramatic war in Ukraine is not the subject of this investigation, but it cannot be ignored when thinking about the near future ”.

The survey therefore shows an entrepreneurial fabric that is wounded, but which is working hard to return to shine at pre-crisis levels, always aiming for excellence and the development of innovative technologies and solutions.