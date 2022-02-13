650 people are sought in 2022

For 2022 Atm foresees the insertion of 650 new resources in the role of drivers, maintenance technicians and engineers. “The hires are investments necessary both to manage the physiological turnover and to respond to the new challenges of the national and international market, with the aim of offering an increasingly efficient, sustainable and technologically advanced service”, reads a company note. .

What are the profiles sought

The most sought after profiles by the Company fall within the sectors that are the core business of transport, from maintenance to engineering, and of course also drivers. In particular:

– 300 drivers for driving trams, buses and trolleybuses;

– 100 maintenance technicians, for the signaling systems, for the electrical power substations of the underground, for the systems of the aerial network of trams and trolley buses;

– 20 engineers, specialized in the design of the network, of the armament, of the signaling and fire prevention systems.

In addition, station agents and control and parking staff.

To see the open positions and apply, consult the dedicated section on the ATM website: www.atm.it/it/ WorkingInAtm.

With the new hires, ATM has among its objectives above all the improvement of the female presence in the Company, in a sector, that of transport, which for a long time had a purely male connotation. To date, the female presence in ATMs is 8.5%, doubled compared to the last 10 years. A further step in improving the gender balance. On this front, the company’s commitment is concrete, with a series of interventions on flexibility in the organization of shifts and with the implementation of digital welfare services.

Training

The Company also pays great attention to the enhancement of resources, with specific courses to train specialized personnel with characteristics and skills that are essential for the Company.

– Training Academy, for the maintenance sector, in collaboration with SIAM (Society of Encouragement of Arts and Crafts), a completely free course is born, dedicated to candidates under the age of 29 and in possession of a technical degree, to facilitate the insertion in the Company after passing a practical test.

– In the engineering sector, the collaboration with the Politecnico di Milanowhere Atm is a partner of the master’s degree in Mobility Engineeringwhich offers undergraduates various opportunities in the company (seminars, technical visits, thesis in the company, internships and scholarships) to train the new mobility engineers and managers in the field, necessary to support the transition underway in the public transport sector of the future.