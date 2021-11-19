66 thousand dollars reached – Corriere.it

Following the launch of the first Bitcoin ETF on the NYSE, the world’s number one cryptocurrency reaches a new absolute record, shattering the one reached last April of 64,899 dollars. The virtual currency has exceeded the threshold of 66 thousand dollars, with a jump of 3%, and records a value of $ 66,035.01.

Bito, the ETF based on futures and not on direct cryptocurrency The record was expected, as the valuation of the leading cryptocurrency had hovered around $ 64,000 for several hours. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy Etf (also called Bito) on its second day, Wednesday 20 October, earn 3% – at $ 43.16 – after the + 4.85% ($ 41.94) of the first day. This instrument offers millions of US investors exposure to Bitcoin futures contracts, namely a those contracts that give the holder the opportunity to buy or sell the asset at a future date at a set price, rather than direct exposure to cryptocurrency.

