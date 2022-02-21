66 Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO mobiles that will update to Android 13

If you have one of these Xiaomi mobiles, you can expect the arrival of Android 13 on your mobile.

Android 13 is the big update to Google’s operating system in 2022. Like every year, the Google Pixel series phones they are the first to update, and later the models of the rest of the companies will follow.

Xiaomi is one of the firms that, year after year, make your planning clear regarding the arrival of the new version of its operating system based on Android, MIUI. This year, it is the turn of MIUI 14the software edition based on Android 13**.

Today, Xiaomi has not confirmed which phones will receive MIUI 14 with Android 13. In fact, we are still waiting for many of the brand’s mobiles to receive Android 12. However, knowing the history of the brand, we can get used to the idea of which models will be chosen by Xiaomi to receive the latest release of the operating system.

Which Xiaomi phones will be updated to Android 13?

When will the update to Android 13 arrive on Xiaomi phones?

We have elaborated a tentative list from Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO mobiles that will receive the update to Android 13. The list includes the company’s latest modelsand therefore, those with a higher probability of updating to MIUI 14 with Android 13.

Xiaomi phones that will update to Android 13

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12Lite

Xiaomi 11

Xiaomi 11 Pro

Xiaomi 11Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi 11X

Xiaomi 11X Pro

Xiaomi 11X Hyper Charge

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 10S

Xiaomi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi 11 Liter 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite LE

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi MIX 5

Xiaomi MIX 5 PRO

Xiaomi MIX FOLD

Xiaomi CIVI

XiaomiPad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi phones that will update to Android 13

Xiaomi Redmi 10

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi Redmi 10S

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Xiaomi Redmi 11NFC

Xiaomi Redmi 11

Xiaomi Redmi 11S

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Pro 4G

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Pro+

Xiaomi Redmi 11 11E Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G

Xiaomi Redmi K40

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro+

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming

Xiaomi Redmi K50

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming Lite

Xiaomi POCO phones that will update to Android 13

LITTLE F3

LITTLE F3 GT

POCO X3 GT

POCO X3 Pro

LITTLE F4

POCO F4 Pro

LITTLE F4

POCO M3 Pro 5G

POCO M4 Pro 5G

POCO M4 Pro 4G

LITTLE C4

Bearing in mind the way that Xiaomi has carried out the deployment of Android 12 among its mobiles, we can expect that the first Xiaomi mobiles begin to receive the update to Android 13 throughout the month of January 2023shortly after Xiaomi announces the new version of its customization layer, MIUI 14.

It must be taken into account, moreover, that some brand mobiles will receive an update to MIUI 14 based on Android 12, not Android 13.

Be that as it may, we will have to wait for Xiaomi to make its update plans official to know the Specific dates for the arrival of the new version of the operating system to the terminals of the brand.

