66-year-old man buys a billboard to find a soul mate: “I desire mutual acts of kindness”

“We are looking for a good woman, between 50 and 55 years old, for chatting, walking and reciprocal acts of kindness“, Here is the appeal launched by Jim Bays, a 66-year-old single living in Texas. And so far nothing strange. Except that to make the message more effective he had it printed on a mega billboard complete with photos and telephone number. As reported by the Daily Mail, the gentleman, who recently moved from Washington, said he had received several calls and voice messages from November to today. At the moment, however, no woman has done for her.

Could it be because of too high expectations? Bays has in fact declared that the best candidate would be nothing less than Jennifer Aniston. After two marriages and 5 children, now he would like a partner to spend his days with: “It’s not like when you were in high school, when it was easy to meet someone – he said -. However, life is like this and must be lived. You live and learn. Dating sites? I do not like them, you do not understand the personality “. Certainly ironic, but also a lover of sport and a hard worker: “I’m very busy, but we are not meant to go through life alone. Those who say the opposite should listen to themselves better: we are all looking for someone special ”, he finally declared. In short, also a ‘philosopher’.