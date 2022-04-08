66,535 new cases and 144 deaths – Corriere.it

from Paola Caruso

Data for Friday 8 April. The positivity rate was 15% with 442,029 swabs. The scenario changes little, with a slight downward trend of the curve. Admissions: +26. Intensive care: -9

I’m 66,535

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 69,596, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 15.173.707 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 144 (yesterday 150), for a total of 160,546 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 13,763,554 And 70.946 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 90,774). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,249,607equal to -3.449 compared to yesterday (-20,801 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 442.029, or 27,774 less than yesterday when it was 469,803. The almost stable rate of positivity 15% (the approximation of 15.05%); yesterday it was 14.8%.

The trend of the curve indicates a situation of stability, with a slight declineand you can see it in comparison with last Friday (April 1st) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +74,350 cases with a rate of 14.4%: in fact, today there are fewer new infections than that day, but with a higher percentage (15% versus 14.4%). This will be better understood later. However, the scenario does not change very much (the data of daily infections are still high) and if the Gaussian proceeds downwards as in recent weeks – more flattened than that of the December-January wave -, it will take longer to see it close to zero. Just look at the graph of the curve below, which shows the previous wave and the current one, to understand the trend.

Lombardy always has the largest number of new infected: here there are +8,681 cases. Campania (+7.224 cases), Veneto (+6.928) and Lazio (+6.849) follow.

According to the weekly monitoring of the Iss-Ministry of Health, the incidence and Rt index on symptomatics drop: the first parameter stands at 776 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (it was 836 in the previous report), while the Rt at 1.15 (it was 1.24) .

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +24 (yesterday -86), for a total of 10,102 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -9 (yesterday +5) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 462 seriously illwith 52 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 61).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +8,681 cases (yesterday +9,368)

Veneto: +6.928 cases (yesterday +7.605)

Campania: +7.224 cases (yesterday +7.435)

Lazio: +6.849 cases (yesterday +7.591)

Emilia Romagna: +5.136 cases (yesterday +4.942)

Piedmont: +3.252 cases (yesterday +3.330)

Tuscany: +4.395 cases (yesterday +4.751)

Sicily: +4.448 cases (yesterday +4.142)

Puglia: +5.352 cases (yesterday +5.578)

Marche: +2.086 cases (yesterday +2.249)

Liguria: +1.481 cases (yesterday +1.537)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.141 cases (yesterday +1.223)

Abruzzo: +2,079 cases (yesterday +2,101)

Calabria: +2.173 cases (yesterday +2.326)

Umbria: +1.267 cases (yesterday +1.270)

Sardinia: +1.848 cases (yesterday +1.780)

PA Bolzano: +552 cases (yesterday +514)

PA Trento: +473 cases (yesterday +489)

Basilicata: +731 cases (yesterday +822)

Molise: +370 cases (yesterday +464)

Valle d’Aosta: +69 cases (yesterday +79)

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.

