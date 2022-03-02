67 Cubans detained in Mexico near the border with the United States

Between Thursday and Friday, the authorities detained 67 Cubans in Piedras Negras, a city near the border with the United States. The migrants were hiding in houses that the coyotes use for these purposes.

According to Civil Police agents, the organizers of human trafficking use stores, hairdressers, and breweries to hide undocumented immigrants. On Thursday they found 46 Cubans along with 5 other migrants of various nationalities. They were all in a room, where they had been waiting for a week to cross the border.

The detainees went to the Immigration staff to carry out the corresponding procedures. Some had already presented the documents to obtain a humanitarian visa, but in other states and not Coahuila, where they were intercepted. Officials from the National Migration Institute (INM) in that Mexican state are evaluating what to do.

For their part, another group of Cubans was caught on Friday, when they were waiting for a person who would take them to the vicinity of the Rio Grande.

Migration doesn’t stop

During the last week, 91 Cubans have been detained in the city of Piedras Negras. In just three days, between February 24 and 27, agents have captured 287 undocumented immigrants almost about to cross the Rio Grande.

In the month that has just ended, more than 460 migrants from the Caribbean island arrived in the aforementioned border city. In all cases they entered Mexico illegally.

In recent days, the deportation of dozens of Cubans from the neighboring nation has been in the news. On February 25, 71 people were deported on a flight that left the Tapachula International Airport.

In any case, nothing seems to stop the desire of thousands of Cubans who continue to leave everything behind to undertake the long, dangerous and expensive route that leads to the United States.