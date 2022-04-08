67% of Cardano holders are in the red and most bought coins less than 1 year ago

As Cardano (ADA) prices drop back towards the psychological $1 level, more and more investors are finding themselves with unrealized losses from holding the digital asset.

Cardano’s ADA token has had a bearish week. Since Monday, the price has fallen by 11.4%, causing more holders to be in the red. More significantly, ADA price is now 64.7% below its Sep 2 all-time high of $3.09 and risks falling below $1 in the coming days if the trend continues.

According to the IntoTheBlock’s in/out of the money indicator, more than two-thirds, or 67% of ADA holders, are in the red. A quarter of Cardano investors are in the green, with 9% of them breaking even.

The indicator identifies the average cost at which the tokens were purchased and compares it to the current price, which was $1.09 at the time of writing this article.

The analytics provider reported that 3.41 million ADA addresses are in the red, compared to just 1.25 million in the green.

In/Out of the Money. Source: IntoTheBlock

A related metric is the amount of time the token has been held. The vast majority 76% of ADA holders have held between one and 12 months. Only 11% of Cardano investors have held the token for more than a year, and those are the ones still making a profit.

From a technical point of view, ADA has turned bearish and could quickly revisit its 2022 and year low around $0.80, which occurred in mid-March. This would push investors further into the red, unless they sell at a loss.

The price drop could be linked to the network not living up to the high expectations created around the launch of smart contracts. As for the number of decentralized applications (DApps), Cardano is still something of a wasteland, with DefiLlama reporting that There are only ten decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols running on the network with a combined total value locked of around $233 million.

Nevertheless, Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson believes many Cardano DApps are waiting for the Vasil hard fork in June to launch. The “Basho” phase of the Cardano upgrade roadmap will focus on scalability and smart contracts with a new technology called Hydra to further increase network performance.

As for other fundamental aspects, Cardano looks relatively strong. Demand for the network skyrocketed to record capacity earlier this year, when the much-hyped decentralized exchange (DEX) SundaeSwap launched.

Santiment reported that Cardano was the most developed GitHub crypto project in 2021, and Cardano NFT bonds were presented this week, providing another investment vehicle in the network.

Nevertheless, Unless there is a significant change in trading sentiment, the ADA selloff may start to accelerate, plunging more headlines into the red.

