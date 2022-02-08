670 euros less on bills: who can request the discount

Italian citizens suffering from peculiar Health problems they fall into a specific category for which concessions are provided, often not known to the directly concerned.

In some cases, price reductions on refueling are also implemented. In others, where excessively high costs have to be faced, one can take advantage of tax breaks or specific economic contributions. The same family members who care for the elderly or disabled may be entitled to a bonus of 240 euros, even if only in cases where perfectly traceable forms of payment are used to meet the expenses. All this due to the fact that those who are affected by more or less disabling pathologies have to bear higher costs precisely because of their health conditions. The reduction of one’s abilities, which can lead to enormous difficulties in carrying out even the basic daily actions, often makes the help of others more than necessary.

Those who fall within the parameters set by Law 104, as well as non-cohabiting family members, can submit a specific request to receive checks of various amounts for 36 months. Furthermore, with the same ASL certification, it is possible to obtain cost reductions for bills: a benefit recognized to those who, in order to live, are forced to resort to the use of specific equipment.

To this end, Arera has provided for the disbursement of an electricity bonus, which entails discounts on the bill for the 12 months following receipt of the application. The expected credit, however, is not carried out in a single solution, which is why each invoice shows the proportional amount of the aforementioned benefit.

Discounts on your bill

As anticipated, those citizens who need a constant use of specific electro-medical machinery, which often cause a large consumption of electricity, can benefit from these concessions. The discounts applied can range from a minimum of 180 euros up to a maximum of 670.

To submit an application, it is not necessary to produce an Isee, but a certificate issued by the Local Health Authority is sufficient. In addition to “Module B“it is necessary to attach a document that proves not only the serious health conditions but also the need to use special electro-medical devices, electric wheelchairs or lifters. Based on the current situation of the applicant, the ASL will directly indicate the type of machinery and hours of use of the same. In addition to these data, it is necessary to enter information on the electricity bills, such as the Pod code and the supply power.