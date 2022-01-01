The day after recalling as many as 475,000 vehicles in the United States, Tesla is now recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in China. 675,000 cars recalled in two days is a significant result for a manufacturer the size of Tesla …

Reuters reported Friday morning that Tesla in China will recall 19,697 Model S vehicles and 35,836 Model 3 vehicles imported from the US in addition to 144,208 Model 3 vehicles made in China.

The cars are recalled “due to possible safety risks such as the sudden opening of the trunk lid while the vehicle is in motion“, The report states.

It’s a blow to the automaker’s image in China, where Tesla fights tooth and nail (including suing some of his critics) to keep his image clean and keep local authorities calm. In fact, Tesla filed “a libel suit against at least two Chinese citizens who challenged the safety of the cars for sale,” Bloomberg wrote last week.

Recall, yesterday we wrote that Tesla’s latest quality control issue in the US resulted from opening and closing the trunk lid which could damage the reversing camera wiring and increase the risk of an accident. Tesla filed a recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Dec.21 for 356,309 vehicles in the U.S., which could be prone to wiring damage, it was revealed Thursday morning.

There was also a recall of 119,009 Model S on the same market, produced from 2014 to 21, which had a misaligned hood latch that prevented the safety latch from engaging.

2022 then risks being a very heavy year for Tesla also because subsidies for electric cars and NEVs in China will be reduced by 30% and then disappear completely in 2023. Will the car manufacturer be able to profit in a competitive and unsubsidized market? beyond 2023 ″.

Over the years there have been numerous complaints to the quality of Tesla’s assembly, with parts sometimes not well aligned, spaces left between the body components and bumpers that came off. Now the quality control has improved, but the ghosts of the past always return, in the form of mandatory reminders.



Thanks to our Telegram channel you can stay updated on the publication of new articles of Economic Scenarios. ⇒ Sign up immediately ⇐



