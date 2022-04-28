69,204 new cases and 131 deaths – Corriere.it

from Silvia Morosi

Data for Thursday 28 April. Positive rate down slightly, to 15.7%

I’m 69.204 the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 87,940, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 16.349.788 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today there are 131 (yesterday 186), for a total of 163,244 victims from February 2020 ***. At the territorial level, the regions with the greatest increases in terms of infections are Lombardy (8,634), Campania (7,313) and Veneto (6,948).

The rate of positivity There are 441,526 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 554,526. The 15.7% positive rate, down slightly from 15.8% yesterday.

The health situation There are 382 patients admitted to intensive care, 12 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 46. There are 10,076 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 79 fewer than yesterday. Here the monitoring of the independent Gimbe Foundation.

The situation in Lombardy There are 8,634 new cases registered in the last 24 hours in Lombardy

. Against 65,725 swabs carried out, the positivity rate is 13.1%. Intensive care patients remained stable (35), while those in ordinary wards rose to 1,261 (+10). There are 9 new deaths, for a total of 39,889 since the start of the pandemic. The following are the new cases by province: Milan: 2,635 of which 1,057 in Milan city; Bergamo: 723; Brescia: 1,053; Como: 558; Cremona: 242; Lecco: 362; Lauds: 193; Mantua: 403; Monza and Brianza: 731; Pavia: 506; Sondrio: 178; Varese: 787.

The vaccination campaign I’m 136.711.197 vaccine doses against Covid administered so far in Italy, 96.3% of those delivered, equal to 141,900,523. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 48,596,256 equal to 90.01% of the population over 12. what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health and the commissioner for the health emergency, updated at 06.15 today. Then, 39,304,011 additional / booster doses were administered, 84.17% of the population potentially subject to such administrations, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 49,375,336 people have received at least one dose of vaccine, equal to 91.45% of the over 12 population. audience 5-11 years, the total with at least one dose amounts to 1,383,254 (37.83% of the population under 12) while 1,253,497 completed the vaccination cycle (34.29%).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: + 8,634 cases (yesterday +13,110)

Veneto: +9.948 cases (yesterday +9.666)

Campania: +7.313 cases (yesterday +10.785)

Lazio: +6.351 cases (yesterday +8.692)

Emilia Romagna: + 6.011 cases (yesterday +2.972)

Piedmont: +3.718 cases (yesterday +5.973)

Sicily: +4.106 asi (yesterday +6.550)

Tuscany: +3.763 cases (yesterday +5.653)

Puglia: +4,293 cases (yesterday +8,030)

Marche: +1.963 cases (yesterday +2.854)

Liguria: +1.433 cases (yesterday +2.076)

Abruzzo: +5.385 cases (data not provided yesterday *)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.303 cases (yesterday +1.533)

Calabria: +2.063 cases (yesterday +3.057)

Sardinia: +2.028 cases (yesterday +2.86)

Umbria: +1.628 cases (yesterday +1.127)

PA Bolzano: +380 cases (yesterday +673)

PA Trento: +459 cases (yesterday +576)

Basilicata: +785 cases (yesterday +1.127)

Molise: +549 cases (yesterday +489)

Valle d’Aosta: +91 cases (yesterday +135)

*** Note:



– The Abruzzo Region announces that one case has been eliminated from the total of positive cases as it is not affected by Covid-19, that today’s monitoring also includes data not detected yesterday and that 3 deaths reported today occurred in the days prior to 04/27/2022.

– The Campania Region announces that two deaths registered today date back to 22/04 and 24/04 2022.

– The Emilia-Romagna Region announces that a case has been eliminated because it was negative in a confirmatory molecular test.

– The Friuli-Venezia Giulia Region announces that the total number of positive cases has been reduced by 4 following negative molecular tests after positive antigen tests and that all patients who tested positive for SARS are counted in the data relating to those hospitalized in the ICU and Medical Area -CoV2 hospitalized for both Covid-19 and other pathology.

– The Region of Sicily announces that on the total number of confirmed cases communicated today, n. 836 relate to days prior to 27/04/22 (of which no. 738 of 26/04/22, no. 49 of 25/04/22, no. 23 of 24/04/22, no. 3 of 23 / 04/22, n. 6 of 22/04/22) and that on the number of deceased communicated today N. 3 refer to 27/04/2022 – N. 6 to 26/04/2022 – N. 1 to 25/04/2022 – N. 1 to 24/04/2022 – N. 1 to 23/04/2022 – N. 1 to 22/04/2022 – N. 2 to 21/04/2022 – N. 1 to 20/04/2022 – N. 2 to 18/04/2022 – N. 1 to 17/04/2022 – N. 1 to 25/03/2022.

– The Umbria Region announces that one of the non-ICU admissions belongs to the discipline codes of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Pediatrics and that 53 of the non-ICU admissions belong to other discipline codes.



Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.