Entertainment

6ix9ine criticizes Nicki Minaj’s decision

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Which allows him to attack Fivio Foreign.

The clash between Fivio Foreign and 6ix9ine has just made a collateral victim. In a tweet, Nicki Minaj explained (with a laugh) that she would postpone the release of her album if her Barbz did not support the music video she just released with Fivio Foreign for the title “We Go Up”.. Tekashi, who nevertheless collaborated with the rapper of “Ananconda” on one of the titles which marked her return, “TROLLZ”, saw Barbie’s words as a “threatens” for his fans. He also felt like it might not be a good idea. Well, many saw it as a “disguised” attack on the drilleur.

“I love Nicki…but threatening barbz and fans is madness. You can’t make somebody a king who doesn’t have it… Well, if it’s that important to you… This threat is crazy.”

6ix9ine’s response was posted below Nicki Minaj’s original tweet in which she “threatens” her fans.

“If you don’t do what needs to be done with #WeGoUpVideo, I will delay significantly, and I mean very significantly, the… the… the… oh what’s the word… oh! the album. That’s right. *sighs* the album *the devil wears Prada Meryl Streep*.”

In this case, it is not clear where 6ix9ine is coming from if not maintaining the pressure on Fivio Foreign while the two rappers are vying for the title of King of New York… And for Tekashi, as we know, this is not a surprise, all means are good to achieve its ends.

Source link

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

Are Ellen Pompeo and Katherine Heigl from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ friends?

11 mins ago

Kim Kardashian Shares Kanye West’s Divorce Joke That Was Cut From ‘SNL’ Skit E! News UK

13 mins ago

Fast & Furious 10 Has An Official Title: Fast X

23 mins ago

Kristen Stewart to Star in Romantic Thriller ‘Love Lies Bleeding’

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button