6ix9ine criticizes Nicki Minaj’s decision

The clash between Fivio Foreign and 6ix9ine has just made a collateral victim. In a tweet, Nicki Minaj explained (with a laugh) that she would postpone the release of her album if her Barbz did not support the music video she just released with Fivio Foreign for the title “We Go Up”.. Tekashi, who nevertheless collaborated with the rapper of “Ananconda” on one of the titles which marked her return, “TROLLZ”, saw Barbie’s words as a “threatens” for his fans. He also felt like it might not be a good idea. Well, many saw it as a “disguised” attack on the drilleur.

“I love Nicki…but threatening barbz and fans is madness. You can’t make somebody a king who doesn’t have it… Well, if it’s that important to you… This threat is crazy.”

6ix9ine’s response was posted below Nicki Minaj’s original tweet in which she “threatens” her fans.

“If you don’t do what needs to be done with #WeGoUpVideo, I will delay significantly, and I mean very significantly, the… the… the… oh what’s the word… oh! the album. That’s right. *sighs* the album *the devil wears Prada Meryl Streep*.”