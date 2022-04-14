6th Circuit Court of Appeals Restores Government Deportation Priorities | Univision Immigration News

A three-judge panel of the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned an Ohio court ruling that had struck down the government’s deportation priorities.
The sentence was dictated on Friday, but it was only known on Monday.
The ruling maintains the administration’s policy of prioritizing the removal of only those aliens with a serious criminal record and who pose a threat to US public, national and border security.
The list also includes all those non-citizens who entered the country without authorization (without being inspected) after November 1, 2020.
The decision was issued two weeks after a federal judge blocked the discretion granted to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials to decide, on a case-by-case basis, which immigrants should be deported.
In sentencing, Judge Michael J. Newman dismissed DHS’s claims and granted the lawsuit brought by the states of Arizona, Montana, and Ohio, who allege that those who allege that the government violated the law by modifying and establishing deportation priorities, especially of those undocumented who have a valid expulsion order.
Newman’s order meant that the government must proceed with deportations and cannot “authorize the release of, whether on bond, supervision, or otherwise, a noncitizen with a final order of removal.”
But the panel of judges for the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Ohio overturned the order issued on March 22. The reason? The panel accepted the argument of the DHS, which warned that the implementation of that order would “destabilize” the law enforcement apparatus.
The three states claiming the government’s deportation priorities said in their lawsuit that DHS must “take into custody” noncitizens with certain convictions and “remove” them within 90 days if they have final orders of removal.
They cited concerns from the 1990s when the legislature “lost confidence” in the ability of the then Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) “to deal with rising rates of criminal activity by aliens” or that the immigration system back then it was in disarray “and criminal aliens were an irritating part of the problem.”
However, DHS explained in its pleadings before the Court of Appeals that the deportation priorities have been in place since at least September 2021 and that for most of that time the department had redeployed personnel and resources to the Mexican border. ” to take care of the security problems in that area and in accordance with the priority guide issued at the end of September.
DHS attorneys also argued that the reassigned staff and resources redirected to that effort “need to be redeployed to implement the preliminary injunction,” a step that threatened to destabilize national security functions.
After analyzing the arguments presented by the government and the legal debate on the subject, the panel of judges of the Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit accepted the emergency motion
filed by DHS and stayed the preliminary injunction “while this court resolves the motion to stay.”
“The purpose of [una] administrative suspension is to give the court sufficient opportunity to consider the merits of the motion for suspension pending appeal”, reads the sentence.
The panel further said that “an administrative stay is necessary in this case to preserve the status quo Y
provide us with an opportunity to give ‘reasoned consideration’ to DHS’s motion to remain pending appeal.”
The injunction issued in March “is stayed pending our resolution of DHS’s motion for a stay pending appeal of the preliminary injunction,” the justices wrote.
what are the priorities
These are the government’s deportation priorities according to the memorandum issued by the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, on September 29 of last year.