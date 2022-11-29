6th interview with Billie Eilish for Vanity Fair: it’s time to mature

In October 2017, Billie Eilish was then 15 years old and for the first time played the game of The Same Interview with Vanity Fair magazine and which would lead her to repeat the exercise every year with the same questions asked. 5 years later, here we are at the 6th episode and it’s a calm Billie, appeased with a who-knows-what of maturity that we discover facing the camera. She announced at the same time that she would continue to shoot these interviews for the next few years but that we would not be seeing them anytime soon.

In this year’s interview, from the height of her 20s, Billie appeared very serene, it showed in her face but also and above all in her words. The Oscar-winning singer first explained that she kept coming back because watching these videos made her happy and it was a time when she felt really connected to herself. We will also see that at the end of the exercise, when her mother traditionally arrives for a big hug, the latter is moved and tells her daughter that she misses all these Billies at these different ages!

We learn that she is once again spending more time with her brother, Finneas O’Connellbecause that’s it, they started working on new songs: “We have just started the process of creating an album, which is really exciting. So now we have specific days where we see each other, which is really nice because, you know, you get caught up in life.” she said.

Another highlight that testifies to this famous serenity/maturity: Billie declares that she has improved during this year: “The most important thing for me now is to be in touch with myself and to know how I really feel and to listen to my instincts – trusting my instincts”. And she will also affirm thatit has changed more since the beginning of this year than in the previous 5. We take her at her word, it’s so obvious!

As for her relationship with her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, she spoke about it openly, explaining that she lived a balanced relationship in the fact of inspiring her boyfriend as much as being inspired by him, in confidence too, specifying that she constantly needed tactile contact. She said to herself excited and happy about this relationshipjust like her lifestyle with fitness which caused “a very big transformation this year” and which makes her say that she feels “better than ever in her skin and proud”.