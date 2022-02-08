6th Pellegrino in qualification, from 11.30 the finals – OA Sport

CLICK HERE FOR UPDATE LIVE LIVE

The appointment is now for 11.30, when the women's heats will begin, while the men's will start at 12.02.

10.24 In the first there will be Kalebo and Ustiugov together with the Swedes Svensson and Persson, in the third the French Jouve will have the Norwegian Taugboel as main opponent, while in the fourth the surprising Chinese Wang will face the Russian Maltsev and the Norwegian Golberg.

10.23 – And Graz chooses Pellegrino! Both blues in the same battery, with them the French Chanavat, the Swedish Grate, the Swiss Grond and the Czech Novak.

10.21 The Swedish Grate is added to Pellegrino’s drums, soon the choice of Graz.

10.19 Pellegrino in second battery with Chanavat! Klaebo with Ustiugov.

10.11 With the arrival of the Colombian Quintana the qualifications are completed, soon the matches of the heats of the quarter-finals.

10.08 Everyone left, but there should be no problems for Davide Graz, who with the 25th time snatches the pass for the batteries. Out of De Fabiani and Rastelli, sixth Federico Pellegrino.

10.03 The ranking, at least in the top positions, is now complete, while Davide Graz (25th) is waiting to know his destiny.

10.00 In front of everyone there is the French Chanavat, in front of the Russian Ustiugov and the Norwegian Klaebo. Fourth was the other transalpine Jouve, fifth surprisingly the Chinese Wang; sixth Federico Pellegrino.

9.59 De Fabiani overtaken by two others, before the arrival of the Finnish Maki who expels him from the quarters.

9.58 De Fabiani can instead hope, 28th more than ten seconds late.

9.57 Already outside Maicol Rastelli, 32nd at 17.01 from Chanavat.

9.56 Davide Graz places seventeenth at 8.55 from the top.

9.55 Ustiugov also arrives, placing second at 1.48 from Chanavat.

9.54 CLAMOROUS! Bolshunov has not left! The Russian, ruler of the skiathlon will not compete in the sprint!

9.53 What a feeling for Chanavat! The Frenchman records the best time in 2: 45.03. Transalpine also ahead of the Norwegian Kalebo, second at 1.71.

9.52 Excellent final by Pellegrino! The blue comes back and finishes third in 2: 49.55, less than 2 “from Jouve, first with a time of 2: 47.93.

9.51 1: 19.0 for Pellegrino, fifth time in the middle of the race.

9.50 Federico Pellegrino’s race began with bib 12!

9.48 The French Jouve also started. Now the best start.

9.42 The men start, the Canadian Cyr first.

9.37 Laurant chooses the second heat and will face Dahlqvist (SWE), Weng (NOE), Neprayeva (ROC), Beranova (CZE) and de Graaf (SWI). First battery instead for Ganz, with Sundling (SWE), Brennan (USA), Stupak (ROC), Lampic (SLO) and Beatty (CAN), while Scardoni finished in the third quarter with Faendrich (SWI), Dyvik (SWE), Carl (GER), Falla (NOR) and Lylympera (FIN).

9.31 At 9.45 am the men’s qualification starts.

9.27 The Swedish Sulding therefore impresses with the best time, ahead of the American Brennan (five seconds apart), while scrolling the ranking we find the Swiss Faendrich, the Russian Stupak, the American Diggins, the Swedish Dahlqvist. The German Kehl and Carl are also in the top 10, as well as the Norwegian Weng. Three Italians in the top thirty, namely Greta Laurent 25th, Lucia Scardoni 29th and Caterina Ganz 30th.

9.25 The Mongolian Ariunsanaa is also out, the most dangerous for the Italians.

9.23 All the members have started, there is expectation for the placings of the blue.

9.21 The arrivals follow one another, but three Italians remain admitted among the best thirty.

9.19 Out of the quarters Pittin, 46th at 21.16.

9.17 The Swede Sulding is in the lead with a time of 3: 09.03, able to lead the American Brennan by 5.80. Then the Swiss Fraendrich, the Russian Stupak and the American Diggins. The Italians are far away. Laurent 25th at 13.81, Lucia Scardoni 29th at 14.58 and Caterina Ganz 30th at 15.10.

9.15 Opaque test for Caterina Ganz, 28th. Scardoni also arrives, 27th.

9.13 Well the Russian Stupak, excellent fourth.

9.12 The finaledese Joensuu is also at the finish line, thirteenth.

9.11 Provisional Top-10 for the Finnish Kahara and the American Kern.

9.10 The first of the blue arrives, Greta Laurent, thirteenth.

9.08 The Swiss Faehndrich and the American Diggins also did well, third and fourth respectively. Slips sixth Tiril Weng.

9.07 Momentary fourth place for the Norwegian Falla, who will easily return to the 30.

9.06 The other Swedish Dyvik is fifth, in front of Ribom. Try so for Maiken Falla, sixth.

9.05 Brennan takes the best time only for a moment, until the arrival of Sulding.

9.04 Dahlqvist closes in front of Ribom.

9.03 The American Brennan takes the best time in the intermediate in front of the Swedes!

9.02 Swedes Ribom, Dahlqvist and Sulding are also on the track.

9.01 The first athletes leave!

8.55 The first to leave will therefore be the Polish Izabela Marcisz.

8.50 The men will start instead from 9.45 am, with four other blues involved: Federico Pellegrino, Davide Graz, Maicol Rastelli and Francesco De Fabiani.

8.45 To open the program, however, will be the women’s qualifiers, again with a large blue presence, with Greta Laurent, Caterina Ganz, Lucia Scardoni and Cristina Pittin.

8.40 Friends of OA Sport good morning and welcome back with a new day of competitions at the Beijing 2022 Olympics, as far as cross-country skiing is concerned. Today is the day of the sprints, and the qualifications will begin at 9, with the Azzurri Federico Pellegrino and Francesco De Fabiani also competing.

Good morning to all OA Sport readers, and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the men’s and women’s free technique sprint competitions valid for the Beijing 2022 Olympics. All in a few hours: what will be the new names written on the five-ring podium?

We are in the race that most of all offers hopes for a medal for Italy. It will indeed Federico Pellegrino the man appointed to seek an important medal in this context. There is the silver of PyeongChang 2018 (obtained, by the way, in the classic technique) to defend, and there is also the impossible challenge to Johannes Klaebothe absolute ruler of the specialty.

In its own parts, there is Francesco De Fabiani ready to attempt a dignified competition, with good signals launched in skiathlon. Instead, they will look for the final, more simply, Davide Graz and Maicol Rastelliwho have occasionally been able to give important hits in this sense in the World Cup.

The picture of the situation is instead very uncertain for women, without perhaps a real favorite on the eve. The level is still really high, but they can also be inserted well Greta Laurent and Lucia Scardoni. Not, presumably, for a medal, but for a good placement yes. Cristina Pittin and Caterina Ganz it is the other two that are deployed.

The sprint race of the 2022 Winter Olympics will start at 9:00 with the qualifiers. Have fun with OA Sport LIVE LIVE!

