7 Actors Who Got Seriously Injured Or Nearly Died On A Recording Set

Generally, when the scenes require some risky action or that can put the Health of the actor in danger, doubles or risk actors are used. But on some occasions, either by choice or by necessity of the role, some actors They decide to make them themselves.

Sometimes they turn out well and other times the actors turn out seriously injured and in extreme cases, some have unfortunately lost their lives (an example is the tragic accident of Brandon Lee on the set of The Raven).

Isla Fisher got quite a scare on set Nothing is what it seems.

7 actors who put their lives in danger on a set

Tom Hanks

To stay as true as possible to your role in Castaway, Tom Hanks he refused to bathe. Because of this, the actor ended up in the hospital after a bacteria caused an infection in a wound that was made on his leg.

According to the actor himself, he had to spend three days in the hospital since the bacteria had begun to spread through his leg. “The doctor told me, I have to get this infection out of you before it poisons your blood and you die,” he added.

Fisher Island

While filming a scene from Nothing is what it seems, the actress had to get into a tank full of water to simulate a magic trick. But everything got complicated when one of the chains on her leg got stuck and she couldn’t let go. The technical team thought it was a performance but the actress was really drowning.

They eventually realized the cries for help were real and quickly pulled her out. The scene even made it to the final cut of the film.

Danie Day-Lewis

Probably one of the best known method actors, Daniel Day-Lewis took his work to the extreme on two occasions putting your health in danger. The first occurred when he filmed My left Foot (1989) where he played a man with cerebral palsy. Because of this, the actor refused to get out of his wheelchair (even the crew had to carry and feed him like his character). He spent so much time sitting hunched over that he ended up breaking two ribs.

Daniel Day Lewis as Christy Brown in My Left Foot.

The second time was in New York gangs of Martin Scorsese. Daniel Day-Lewis contracted pneumonia after refusing to put on a coat between scenes because, according to the actor, such coats did not exist in 1800. Later, the actor admitted that this role drove him crazy and that it was not good for his mental and physical health.

Jeremy Renner

In 2018, the protagonist of hawk eye participated in the film tag beside John Ham Y ed helms. However, on the third day of filming, the actor fell from a height of 6 meters and broke both arms.

The madness is that the actor that same afternoon he returned to the set to continue filming his scenes and thus prevent production from being delayed. To do this, they put removable casts on him so that they would not be seen in the film and in other cases they were erased with the CGI technique.

Tom Cruise

If there is someone who takes risks when filming, it is Tom Cruise. the protagonist of top gun He has performed several crazy things on film sets, an example of which is when he hung from the outside of a moving plane on the set of Mission Impossible.

Tom Cruise always does his stunts himself.

But that doesn’t seem to have been the only time the actor put himself in danger on the set of said action saga. while filming Mission Impossible: Fallout, Tom Cruise he had to run and jump from one building to another, but in doing so, he broke his ankle. Since he didn’t want to repeat the scene, he decided to go ahead despite the fracture.

Dylan O’Brien

The interpreter of maze runner was the victim of a serious accident while filming the second installment of the saga. It all happened when he fell from a moving vehicle and as he fell, he was hit by another car behind him. The 30-year-old actor ended up with a concussion, facial fracture, lacerations. He had to spend several months in recovery, and the trauma was such that he even considered quitting acting.

Natalie Portman

It seems that the set of the Black Swan It did not leave good memories for its protagonists. Mila Kunis went on an intense diet and Natalie Portman had one shooting injury. While she was filming a scene, the actress dislocated a rib, but she had to continue acting, because there was no doctor on set to assist her.

When fiction and reality mixed for Natalie Portman in Black Swan.

In the movie there is a moment where a physical therapist helps Nina’s character. This scene was real and the director Darren Aronofsky He asked her to stay in character while they checked her so she could capture it on video.

