7 Anne Hathaway movies you can stream

Anne Hathaway She is one of the most beloved, recognized and profitable actresses of Hollywood due to her incomparable talent as an actress, dancer and singer.

She began her career as a dancer and actress with small roles on the small screen, in the series Get Real, but it was in 2001 that he rose to fame for his endearing character Mia Thermopolis Renaldi in The princess’s Diary produced by Disney.

Since she starred in this film, and later its continuation in 2004, critics have made her one of the favorite teen actresses and later one of the most chameleon performers to play characters in comedy, drama, romance and even musicals and thriller.

Evidence of his talent are the awards he has to his credit, such as a Oscara BAFTA, a golden Globe, a SAG, a Primetime Emmy, two Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and many more.

Anne Hathaway movies streaming

Love and other addictions

He starred in the romantic drama with Jake Gyllenhaal. The story follows Jamie Randall, an erratic and adventurous pharmaceutical sales representative who falls in love with Maggie Murdock, Anne, and his life is turned upside down.

The story has been well described by critics and pointed out as one of the chick flicks par excellence of the last decades due to the history, protagonists and production in general.

However, it was criticized for mixing so many themes, mainly a torrid romance, with the health system of USAsale of viagra, serious diseases and much more.

Anne won a Golden Globe for this film as best actress in a musical or comedy, while Jake only got the nomination for best actor in a musical or comedy.

is available andn Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Star+.

interstellar

It is inspired by the theory of relativity of Kip Stephen Thorne about black holes and their relationship with time travel.

Anne Hathaway plays one of the scientists exploring a black hole. She performs alongside Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, Matt Damon and Timothée Chalamet.

Of five Oscar nominations he received, he won for visual effects.

you find it in HBO MAX, Claro and YouTube to rent from $60 pesos.

princess diaries 1 and 2

The princess’s Diary is the main reference of the long career of this multifaceted actress. In fact, it was with this film that she made her debut as a leading lady on the big screen in 2001.

Anne played Mia Thermopolis Renaldi who went from being an ordinary high school student in San Francisco to the crown princess of Genovia From overnight.

Its box office success and the millions of fans it embraced around the world led to the film getting its sequel. Both productions multiplied their budgets in box office receipts and received recognition at the Heartland Film Festival, ASCAP and Young Artist.

Hathaway performed alongside Julie Andrews, Hector Elizondo, Heather Matarazzo and Robert Schwartzman. It’s in Disney+.

The Devil Wears Prada

Beginning journalists and students have this film as the main reference in the world of work, with a very strict boss named Miranda Priestley, lots of work and little personal life.

How true is it? Everyone can speak from their trench. In general, the story tells of how an employee comes to work at a fashion magazine as a complete novice and over time she develops her own skills and talents to do her job well, improve herself in the workplace, be able to deal with her duties at the office and in her personal life, with friends, boyfriend and even with herself .

You can see it with your subscription at Star+

The Miserables

Her performance as Fantine in Les Miserables It earned her an Oscar in the best supporting actress category.

The drama story, made musical, is based on the novel by Victor Hugo of the same name. He follows former prisoner Jean Valjean as she tries to rebuild his life with his family. It also stars Hugh JackmanRussell Crowe, amanda seyfield and Sasha Baron Cohen.

It is for rent in YouTube, Google Play Movies Y Amazon Prime Video for $20 pesos. Of course $29 and AppleTV rent it for $50 Mexican pesos.

Alice in Wonderland and Alice Through the Looking Glass

This is the version of Alice in Wonderland of Lewis Caroll brought to the big screen by Tim Burton.

The film received mixed reviews from critics who highlighted the performance of the protagonist, Mia Wasikowskaas well as the technical aspects, visual effects and costumes, the above made the Academy award two awards to the film, one for best art direction and another for costume design.

In Alice Through the Looking Glass, Anne reprized her role as the White Queen next to mad hatterinterpreted by Johnny Depp, although it was not the critics’ favorite compared to its first part.

Watch with your subscription Disney+.

fashion intern

For many it was the sequel to The Devil Wears Pradabut now from the point of view of Jules Ostin, a founding entrepreneur of her own online fashion company, and her intern Ben Whittaker (Robert de Niro), a 70-year-old widower who wants to occupy his time and return to work after retirement. retirement.

Although Anne does not become a Miranda Priestley, if she shows the profile of an ambitious and strict boss with what she does.

Its international theatrical release saw the film gross nearly $200 million against its $35 million budget.

You need subscription in hbo max to enjoy it.