keep good eating habits is a way of loving our body. The inflation of a joint can cause pain can have a variety of reasons, including chronic reasons such as inflammatory arthritis or minor reasons such as some kind of injury, which can be relieved in a short time.

In case of chronic conditions it is best to consult a specialist. As a form of prevention, there are some tips on the consumption of anti-inflammatory foods, which can be included in a balanced and healthy dietthis in order to prevent inflammation in joints such as knees, wrists, elbows or ankles.

Remember that any diet must be accompanied by healthy habits such as sleeping at least 8 hours a day, exercising, avoiding tobacco and alcohol consumption. Here we recommend 7 anti-inflammatory foods that will help you take care of your joints.

Turmeric

turmeric It is a root similar to ginger, its root is grated to obtain the orange powder. It is one of the most researched spices by scientists, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, It is considered the natural ibuprofen. Consumption can be in games or water, although it can also be purchased commercially through capsules.

Garlic

Within the multiple properties that garlic has, it is considered a powerful anti-inflammatorycontains sulfur compounds that provide analgesic properties. Consumption can be included in meals, although some recommendations suggest consuming it in the morning.

It is another of the foods considered natural anti-inflammatories, contributes to the reduction of pain and to reduce inflammation. Consumption can be in games, smoothies or as part of a salad.

Broccoli

Green vegetables are anti-inflammatory, recommended for consumption as they have sulforatane, a substance that helps reduce inflammation. Broccoli is a fiber-rich food that helps prevent constipation by maintaining a healthy digestive tract.

Plowing us

It is a food that has a large amount of antioxidants, in addition to being a powerful anti-inflammatory that helps control muscle discomfort and improve the symptoms of diseases such as fibromyalgia. Its consumption can be in fresh presentation and can even be taken as snack.

Fish

Fish is recommended to reduce inflammation, especially those that are rich in omega 3 such as salmon, tuna or sardines. The intake of these foods is necessary as part of a balanced diet. As a recommendation if you are looking for sources of omega 3, you can also find them in chia, flaxseed or sesame seeds.

Spinach

It is a vegetable with high content of vitamin Eis a good source of minerals and omega 3 fatty acids. It is considered another anti-inflammatory food, they can be eaten raw or cooked in a stew.