Share

Does your mobile overheat? These are some applications that will help you avoid this type of situation. Try them, they’re free!

The mobile devices they are quite versatile tools, where it is possible to carry out any homework digitally thanks to the thousands of applications developed.

And it is that mobile phones, like computers, present a series of circuits and componentswhose excessive use is capable of generating a considerable heat.

For the luck of many it is possible monitor each of the components of your mobile for better performance, that’s why in this article you will know 7 applications to know the temperature of your mobile device.

10 applications to know the temperature of the PC

Best apps to know the temperature of your Android

Simple SystemMonitor

DevCheck Hardware and System Info

Cooling Master – Phone Cooler

CPU Monitor – temperature, usage, performance

AIDA64

CPU Temperature Cores Cooler & Alert

CPU-Z

Below you can see a series of totally free apps and safe to control the temperature of your mobile. Each of them has functions that make it stand out and allow monitor the exact temperature Of the device. By the way, do not forget to take a look at the 8 best applications to know the status of the mobile battery.

Simple SystemMonitor

Simple SystemMonitor It is one of the most loved apps by the community, where it is possible to see precisely how the device is behaving. The app is compatible with any version of Android and as expected, it is not necessary to have the mobile with root access.

It has quite attractive functions, some of the most striking being: see the frequency of each mobile core as well as its use, average total CPU use, the ability to see the use of RAM with the possibility of deleting it and much more. plus.

Thanks to its floating menu you will be able to see the CPU temperatureGPU, how much RAM is consuming and other options.

DevCheck Hardware and System Info

DevCheck Hardware and System Info is able to show in detail each component that the mobile presents under a very technical interface. In addition, it is full of different buttons and each of them is full of updated information in real time.

At the time of monitor and test hardware you can see the SOC, CPU, GPU, RAM memory, storage, bluetooth and other hardware and you can even see the names and manufacturers of chips.

The battery information is quite complete, since you can see its status, temperature, level, technology, health, voltage, current and capacity.

Cooling Master – Phone Cooler

Cool Master goes a step further, since you will not only be able to see the temperature of the components of your mobilebut you can also make logical maintenance to your device. Their interface is very up to date compared to others on the market and presents futuristic and intuitive features.

As if that were not enough, you can real-time monitoring of battery temperature, CPU, GPU, showing the curve of change and much more. And if you thought that this was all, you’re wrong, since the Android app performs a preview heating detection and indicate what are the reasons for heating so you can close them.

CPU Monitor – temperature, usage, performance

One of the apps for measure the temperature of the mobile and with the best interface is cpu-monitor. It is one of the more intuitive, dynamic and easy to use applications and where you can select from a wide variety of topics, either for measure the temperaturevisualize the processes, among others.

Like other apps, you will be able to monitor in real time the frequency and temperature of the CPU and the GPU, and for greater comfort you will be able to access the frequency history. If you feel that the temperature of the mobile is somewhat high, you can create an overheat alarmwhich will sound once it has reached the indicated temperature.

AIDA64

Other apps to consider if you want to know the mobile temperature it is AIDA64it is one of the most used applications on computers, its popularity is due to the accuracy of the information and the minimalist interface it presents, which makes the resource consumption is minimal.

With AIDA64 not only will you know the CPU and GPU temperaturebut you can also see the exact dimension of device screen and the pixel density presents. You will also be able to accurately monitor the battery, be it temperature, lifespan, level and more. As if that were not enough, you will be able to see detailed information about the mobile such as the IMEI, WiFi networks, OS version, storage and much more.

CPU Temperature Cores Cooler & Alert

If you present an entry-level device and feel that it is overheating more than usual, you should install CPU Temperature Cores Cooler & Alert.

This app also specializes in the hardware monitoring with the particularity that the consumption of resources is minimal, especially if we compare it with other apps on the market.

Their visual interface is very simple and intuitivemaking the user experience pleasant, also includes detailed mobile information such as the CPU/GPU temperature and each of the mobile components.

CPU-Z

Finally found CPU-Zone of the most used applications by computer users and this is due to its Easy to use. Of course the mobile experience is very similar.

This application will technically show all the mobile specifications and even each processor cores with their respective temperature, speed and more.

Their interface is nice and although it does not have options of “cooled”the application is adequate to know the exact components of the device.

If you liked this article, do not hesitate to take a look at these 9 applications to take the temperature and control the fever, or better yet, review everything you should do if your mobile gets very hot.

DevCheck, the best app to monitor the status of your Android

Related topics: Applications

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!