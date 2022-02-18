7 apps to learn languages ​​for free

Apps to learn languages ​​for free (Photo: Duolingo)

learn a new language It is always a challenge that requires commitment and continuous practice. In that sense, a free language app it can be an ideal tool to review and gain knowledge.

Many of the following applications will be useful as a review and game for children, young students and for those who are preparing a trip abroad to a country where they speak an “unknown” language.

With that said, here are some free options in the Android and iOS app store.

This is a famous app for learning languages. It has courses in German, Italian, Japanese, Russian, Portuguese, Turkish, Dutch, Irish, Danish, Swedish, Ukrainian, Esperanto, Polish, Greek, Hungarian, Norwegian, Hebrew, Welsh and English.

Their lessons are simple and with minigames; you can choose the language appropriate to your knowledge and set goals as support. It also has options that help you learn pronunciation.

Smartphone with the Duolingo app (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

This app takes users a action-adventure video game to learn English. It is focused on children and young people whose mother tongue is Spanish, as it takes into account the most common problems of Hispanics.

The protagonist of the game is Bethany, a girl who has the purpose of restoring peace to the kingdom of Wibbu through challenges that she must solve with the help of other characters she talks to while at other times she must fight with enemies.

It helps to learn English, Portuguese, French, Italian, German, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, Turkish, Polish and Arabic with different materials such as audiovisuals, interaction with native speakers, division of daily topics, among others. Its more serious approach than the aforementioned apps and is widely used in countries such as Brazil, China, Turkey and Germany.

It has conversation, pronunciation and grammar exercises. However, to access all its learning options it is necessary to pay a monthly fee.

Learning languages ​​(Photo: EFE/Tatsuya Amano, from the University of Queensland Australia/Courtesy photo)



This app has courses to learn 14 different languagesamong which English, Spanish, Swedish, Norwegian, German, Russian and French stand out, although like Bussu, to access all the materials you must pay a monthly fee.

contains several test, vocabulary exercises, grammar and idiomatic elements shorts of all levels. You can also choose shots such as hobbies, work, among others.

Another option is HiNative, a platform where users can interact with native speakers to whom they can directly ask questions about their languages ​​and cultures.

This app offers a free and entertaining way to learn and learn more about foreign cultures.

Speaking English helps delay Alzheimer’s (Photo: Pixabay)

Another option is TinyCards which was also developed by Duolingo. It is based on flash cards to help users review various topics and languages. Here you can consult both the official content and other content added by users.

Have an English course, although it has plugins to learn vocabulary in German, Italian and Portuguese. It is free and available for Android and iOS.

In total it has 600 lessons of all levels that include grammar, vocabulary, reading comprehension exercises and mini-games and tests, although similar to other applications already mentioned, to access all the content it is necessary to pay.

Finally, there is the old reliable: Google translator. Although it does not have exercises or dynamic options to learn another language, it helps to translate any word or phrase in practically any existing language, it also has the option of speaking (or listening) to learn pronunciation.

