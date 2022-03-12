7 award-winning movies to watch on Netflix

Moviegoers can be divided into two large groups: those who like to see any type of film and, on the contrary, those who only give play to films that have already been evaluated and well received by specialized critics. If you are part of the second group, today we want to recommend seven award-winning movies that you can enjoy on Netflix.

What Happened, Miss Simone?

2015 – Dir: Liz Garbus

What Happened, Miss Simone? is an original documentary Netflix produced in the year 2015 focuses on the figure of the singer, songwriter and activist for the civil rights of African Americans, Nina Simone. The film explores the life of one of the most important figures in music from its beginnings as a girl who dreamed of being able to play the piano, to become one of the most important figures in American history.

What’s more, shows us the deterioration of her health, which made her pause her career to recompose herself, as well as her personal relationships. We will also witness archive material never seen before, with interviews with personalities close to the singer.

The king

2019 – Dir: David Michôd

Inspired by plays Henry IV and Henry V from William Shakespearetape follow the path to maturity of Henry, a wild and undisciplined young man known as Prince Hal (Timothee Chalamet), who after inheriting the crown, must learn what it means to be a king, guided by his only true friend, his mentor Falstaff (Joel Edgerton).

fragments of a woman

2020 – Dir: Kornél Mundruczó

Martha (vanessa kirby) and Sean (Shia LaBeouf) are a Boston-based couple expecting their first child, but On the day of the birth, the arrival of his first-born ends up becoming a real tragedy. After the event, the protagonists, in addition to facing a terrible loss, enter into a legal battle against the midwife who attended them during childbirth.

More about fragments of a woman on this note.

El Pepe, a supreme life

2018 – Dir: Emir Kusturica

El Pepe, a supreme life is a documentary written and directed by Emir Kusturica in which the legendary filmmaker explores the life of one of the most charismatic South American leaders of recent years, the former president of Uruguay, José Mujica.

Taking as a trigger the moment in which Mujica concluded his five-year term, in March 2015, and handed over the command to Tabaré Vázquez, Kusturica seeks to elaborate a reconstruction, from the voice and memory of the former president himself, about the history of the beloved patriarch, political activist and former guerrillafrom his days of armed opposition, the Uruguayan dictatorship, his twelve years in prison until his election to the presidency.

Rough diamonds

2019 – Dir: Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

With debts piling up and thugs hot on his heels, a New York jeweler risks it all in hopes of staying afloat. and I live.

More about Rough diamonds on this note.

the song of the wolf

2019 – Dir: Antonin Baudry

A young person has the extraordinary ability to recognize all the sounds he perceives. On board a nuclear submarine, everything depends on him. With a reputation for infallibility, andhe young man named Chanteraide (François Civil) makes a mistake and puts the entire crew in mortal danger. Later, he tries to regain the trust of his companions, but it leads to an even more dramatic situation.

American Factory

2019 – Dir: Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

Documentary that explores the life of a Chinese billionaire who buys an old factory located in Ohio, refurbishes it and reopens it to start producing his products in order to expand in the United States. Although everything seems to be going smoothly at first, a slight inconvenience arises: the culture shock that could cause complications between the lifestyle of the locals and the company’s workers. Through a series of interviews with the company’s workers and other personalities, this feature film tries to expose the reasons and points of view of what a company means in the 21st century.