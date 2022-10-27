7 behaviors that a person with diabetes must have

The diabetes it is a disease that requires special education. “It’s almost like going to school and taking a series of subjects to learn to live with the disease,” said Gabriela Allard Taboada, president of the Mexican Diabetes Association.

With the diabetes, the patient has to learn to live again, because a radical lifestyle modification must be made if complications are to be avoided, added the doctor Fernando Ramirezpediatric endocrinologist specializing in diabetes mellitus in children and adolescents.

The diabetes It is a condition that affects the levels of sugar in the blood due to a lack or malfunction of the hormone insulin found in the pancreas.

The diabetes It can be autoimmune, that is to say that it is generated by non-preventable genetic factors, this is known as Diabetes type 1 and occurs in children and adolescents. The type 2 diabetes It is preventable and is associated with excess weight.

In both cases, control of the glucose is the key to preventing acute complications such as hyperglycemia wave hypoglycemia which can lead to a diabetic coma or other complications such as diabetic foot, diabetic retinopathy or neuropathy.

No matter how much medicine you take, the diabetes It is about self-care

In 2021, according to the International Diabetes Federationin 2021 there were 537 million people between the ages of 20 and 79 with type 2 diabetes in the world. That number is estimated to grow to 783 million by 2045.

(Photo: Special)

The type 2 diabetes it is preventable and, however, it is a disease with serious implications at the global and national levels, the figures are alarming:

1 in 2 people with diabetes have not been diagnosed

have not been diagnosed 3 out of 4 people with diabetes live in low-income countries

live in low-income countries 1 in 6 newborn boys are affected by diabetes uncontrolled in mother

uncontrolled in mother In Mexico, 90% of the people with diabetes type 2 are adults

type 2 are adults Mexico is the second country in the world with the most cases of diabetes

The diabetes It is the second cause of death in Mexico.

people with diabetes they should go to a disease school

The glucose is a type of sugar that is obtained from the food that is consumed and that the body uses as a source of energy. When it travels through the bloodstream it is called blood glucose. The level of sugar can decrease or increase throughout the day with various activities.

The control of the glucose is crucial for people with diabetes. The glucose it becomes difficult to manage because it can be altered by many factors that range from the types of food that are consumed, the portion, its cooking method and the time when it is eaten, to the type of exercise that is done and the time; the level of stress and hormonal imbalances also affect the glucose.

Although the diabetes well controlled is not a disabling condition, it is a disease that requires a commitment of self care of the patient, said Gabriela Allard. These are 7 behaviors that the patient with diabetes must adopt.

(Photo: Special)

7 behaviors that a person with diabetes

Eat healthy be physically active Take medication Keep track of the glucose Solve problems that arise Reduce risk factors learn to live with diabetes

(Photo: Special)

The goal of diabetes is the handling of glucose

Ultimately, the goal of learning to live with diabetes is to keep the glucose at healthy levels and that means knowing how to measure glucose. For this, it is no longer necessary to go to the doctor or a laboratory, as was the custom before, said Christian Frey, general manager of Diabetes care mexico de Roche.

