7 beloved TV series actors who became actors by accident

Becoming a successful actor is a very tough undertaking, which requires sacrifice, commitment, perseverance and a certain amount of luck. In a world where more and more often we hear celebrities from the small and big screen telling us how difficult it was to get even a small part, how much rejection they went through and how many times they thought of giving up their career before it was born, here are some lucky exceptions, actors whose career path was born by chance, giving them the opportunity that many dream of in childhood. Among this small group of stars kissed by luck we find world superstars with undeniable talent such as Will Smith, but also some of the protagonists of the TV series that marked our adolescence and helped shape us as people. Destiny would have it that these were the performers who gave life to more or less iconic characters and although their careers have not always been the best, we would not want anyone else in their place.

1) Sarah Michelle Gellar

The wonderful protagonist of Buffy – The Vampire Slayer unfortunately she is one of those actresses who have not managed to free themselves from the imposing weight of a iconic role, in which it is got trapped (unlike these interpreters). Although his career suffered some decline after the end of Buffy, which took place almost twenty years ago, Sarah Michelle Gellar remains an icon for an entire generation, as evidenced by his large following on social media and the continuous demonstrations of affection towards him, which however are not reflected in the success of his new projects. What perhaps not even the most avid fans know is that the most famous vampire hunter in the world has become actress at a very young age by pure chance, being approached by a talent scout while alone four years stood having dinner with his family and suddenly being promised a Hollywood career. Within a couple of years from that meeting, at just six, Sarah Michelle Gellar landed her first roles in film and television, continuing to act consistently until she won the actors’ lottery in 1997. being casted to play Buffy.

2) Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson is one of those actresses who, like parsley, we see practically everywhere and always with great joy, because it is capable of multifaceted and completely convincing interpretations. Only in recent years have we seen her as Jane Ramos in the acclaimed soap dramedy Jane The Virgin and then in an opposite role, that of the tormented narcotics detective Bridget Meyer in Dopesick, painful but splendid miniseries that tells the origin and the affirmation of the emergency given by opioid addiction in the United States at the beginning of the century. Although Rosario Dawson once appeared in the popular children’s show Sesame Street when she was still a child, success for her came only later and in a completely random way. The popular actress she was in fact sitting outside her house when two photographers passed her by chance, one of whom was also the screenwriter of a film for which a teenager was still looking for the protagonist. As fate would have it, Rosario Dawson’s breathtaking beauty and freshness attracted their attention and that the role was offered to her, serving as a springboard for a formidable career as an actress in film, television and theater, which however did not. still led to major award nominations.

3) Chris Pratt

Thanks to the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lord that he played in Guardians of the Galaxy and other films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as that of Owen Grady in the trilogy of Jurassic World, Chris Pratt became one of the best known faces in Hollywood, always at the center of controversy (like this one, very recent) but also among the most paid and requested actors in the entertainment world. Before becoming the planetary superstar he is today, Chris played starring roles first in the city drama Everwood and therefore in the cult comedy Parks and Recreation, in which for 7 seasons he played the naive and hilarious Andy Dwyer. However, you may not know that before becoming famous, Chris Pratt he lived in an RV in Hawaii, where he worked as a waiter. One day, while she was serving the tables, Canadian actress Rae Dawn Chong noticed this and took it under her wing, convincing him to attempt an acting career and helping him take his first steps in that direction.

4) David Boreanaz

Among the protagonists of Buffy – The Vampire Slayer it is not only Sarah Michelle Gellar who started acting by accident, but also David Boreanaz, who stole our hearts playing the vampire Angel. The actor, whose career continued brilliantly on television before with the spin-off Angel and then with the role of Seeley Booth, co-star of the crime Bones, indeed it was discovered while he was on the street with his dog. Although it had previously had a small part in Married With Children, his fortune was determined by his neighbor, a friend of one of the writers of Buffy that having seen him walking down the street and knowing they were looking for a “beautiful and impossible” looking guy to play Angel, she suggested his name. The rest is history: David, who initially did not even intend to become an actor, got the part, becoming a sex symbol and winning a very successful career.

5) Pamela Anderson

Becoming a globally recognized sex symbol during the 1990s, Pamela Anderson began her acting career in the series That daddy hurricane in 1991, later getting the role of CJ Parker in Baywatch, which made it known all over the world. Before becoming an actress, Pamela Anderson had a fulminating career as a model, which began when in 1989 she was noticed in the crowd watching a game of football in Canada. The interpreter of CJ Parker was in fact framed by a camera, ending up on a big screen while wearing a tight fitting T-shirt from a popular beer brand and earning it standing ovation of the audience, so much so that at the end of the game she was called to the sidelines. A few days later the beer brand contacted her to be their testimonial and within a few months she found herself first in the magazine Playboy and then on television. After the 1990s, her acting career was limited to a few guest star appearances and a few minor roles, however her status as a sex symbol remained unchanged and soon her person will be the protagonist of the series “Pam & Tommy”, where she will be played by Lily James.

6) Danny Trejo

Born and raised in one of the poorest and most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles, Danny Trejo spent his childhood and then adolescence between crime and drugs, developing a addiction to heroin and spending long periods in prison. Thanks to immense willpower, Trejo is managed to detoxify and engage in boxing as an escape valve and professional perspective, trying to get away from a past marked by pain. While attending the addiction recovery program, the Mexican-born actor met a man unknowingly destined to change his life. Indeed it does conducted on a set acting as an extra while shooting a scene set in prison but soon, thanks to the intervention of a screenwriter who learned of his talent for boxing, he was in charge of coaching some actors on the set. While training he was noticed by the director, who decided to offer him a real part in the movie and in fact baptized his career, which since then proceeded without any hitch.

7) Will Smith

Will Smith is one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, an actor whose career has been fluctuating but whose popularity has never waned.

Will Smith’s working life began in musical field, as part of the duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince together with Jeff Townes, of which he was a member from 1987 until 1993 and which allowed him to achieve a certain fame and above all a great economic availability, allowing him to pursue a lifestyle that is new to him. However, the musical career did not fully convince him and Will Smith began to look around, looking for possible alternatives and meeting almost by chance Benny Medina, a talent manager who had a sitcom idea based on Will’s new life in Bel-Air. It was the first draft of what it would become Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air, which, taking its cue from the life of the then rapper, would have become one of the most popular programs on American television, a real cult destined to launch Will’s acting career, who by playing a character inspired by himself has become a super hungry star world.