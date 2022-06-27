7 Books for this summer

Summer arrives and with it the usual holidays. Time to rest, reflect, disconnect and read. Quite a usual activity when the heat tightens and we seek an escape from a heat wave that is presumed to be incendiary. From TodoIndie we recommend seven books for any time and place, be it swimming pool, beach, countryside, orchard, mountain and even for unrepentant urbanites. Seven readings as refreshing as they are stimulating:

1) “Mrs. March” by Virginia Feito (Lumen)

A book that has crossed borders and will have an upcoming screen adaptation by the protagonist of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Elisabeth Moss. Secrets, lies, murders, amazing experiences and characters as delusional as they are duped into an impressive spiral of events.

2) “The Black Book of Hours” by Eva García Saénz de Urturi (Planeta)

Black novel of a manual that leaves you trapped from the first lines of an investigation that goes beyond what its pages tell us. Highly addictive.

3) “There are more horns in a good night” by Manuel Jabois (Pumpkin Seeds)

Compilation of articles by one of the most interesting narrators of the Spanish news. As acid as costumbrista. Opinion columns of peripatetic situations in some cases and tremendous naturalistic lucidity in others.

4) “Shine” by Raven Leilani (Blackie Books)

First and award-winning novel by Ravel Leilani, born in the Bronx in 1990 and whose generational voice alternates in this narcotic novel with a polished structure that, under a strict first person, presents us with a kind of sentimental triangle orbited by a total immersion in life experience of a twenty-three-year-old woman of color in the United States of the Trump era.

5) “Red Queen Trilogy” by Juan Gómez Jurado (Editions B)

Editorial phenomenon where they exist. Antonia Scott’s adventures and investigations in three plots as hypnotic as they are full of surprises.

6) “The path of fire” by María Oruña (Destiny)

Mix of historical novel and crime novel centered around that iconic character that Lieutenant Valentina Redondo has become.

7) “Revenge” by Kiko Amat (Anagram)

The author of Sant Boi sets his fierce narrative voice in a new context where wild realism, the outskirts and the black chronicle advance with ferocity through some pages dotted with excellently narrated vital violence.

Drafting; Juan A. Ruiz-Valdepenas