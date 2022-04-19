7 celebrities who look like other celebrities

ads

While many social media users love to point out everyday people who look like celebrities, several well-known artists also have doppelgangers within their industry. It’s not uncommon to see Young Sheldon, starring as Montana Jordan, having flashbacks from Ghost or Dirty Dancing, even if the actor wasn’t in either of those movies.

Likewise, people on the internet can’t help but mistake singer Amerie for a particular star of The Kardashians. And there are several other celebrity look-alikes in the entertainment world. Some of them have even poked fun at celebrity “twin” comparisons.

Take a look at these celebrities and their famous doppelgängers and let us know if you’re not seeing double.

Montana Jordan and Patrick Swayze Source: Getty Images

Montana’s character in Young Sheldon offers several flashbacks to the ’80s. Wearing George Cooper Jr.’s plain, cropped shirts, many fans compared him to the iconic Patrick Swayze of the same era. Montana and Patrick also have the same eye color and bushy eyebrows, but while they have similar features, the actors are not related and probably didn’t know each other before the Donnie Darko actor died in 2009.

Mckenna Grace and Kiernan Shipka Source: Getty Images

In 2018, Mckenna Grace landed a guest spot on Kiernan Shipka’s show The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as a young Sabrina. During her appearance, fans of hers instantly noticed the similarities between her and Kiernan. However, the actresses are not biologically related, although they both started acting at young ages.

Raven Goodwin and Amber Riley Source: Getty Images

In an interview with MediaVillage, Amber Riley referred to Raven Goodwin as her “industry twin” and joked about being mistaken for her at various red carpet events. After connecting in person, the actresses decided to join the comparisons by starring in Lifetime’s Single Black Female. The film was a remake of Single White Female, starring Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Lily Collins and Audrey Hepburn Source: Getty Images

Lily Collins showed off her striking resemblance to Audrey Hepburn while playing the elegant Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris. While the two have similar eyes, lips, and a preference for short hairstyles, Lily and Audrey are not related. However, fans were beside themselves when they found out that Lily is not playing Audrey in the biopic of the Breakfast at Tiffany’s actress.

Amerie and Kourtney Kardashian Source: Getty Images

While Amerie and Kourtney Kardashian’s career paths couldn’t be more different, Twitter believes the singer and reality star are related in some way. Years after Keeping up With the Kardashians aired, fans couldn’t help but notice the similarities between the Poosh founder and the “1 Thing” singer. Although they apparently have the same smile, eyes, and dark hair, the two are not related. However, both Kourtney and Amerie said they have received doppelgänger comments in the past.

“@BlkAzian: @KourtneyKardash has anyone told you you look like Amerie?” Every day!!

— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) June 22, 2011

“Yeah, we both get that, actually,” Amerie said on IGTV in May 2020. “Or we both got it. I can see that,” he said. “I can see that we favor each other, but I don’t feel like she favors her sisters, and she doesn’t favor my sisters. It’s a little strange that our eyes meet.”

Alisha Wainwright and Alicia Keys Source: Getty Images

The Raising Dion actress and the “Diary” singer have similar eyes and smiles and even share the same name. While Alisha Wainwright and Alicia Keys are not related by blood, they are aware of the comparisons. During an interview, the actress said that being compared to the Grammy winner is the “greatest compliment.”

Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry Source: Getty Images

Ever since Katy Perry shot to fame with her single “I Kissed a Girl,” fans have had to blink twice to make sure they don’t mistake her for Zooey Deschanel. Similar features of the singer and New Girl star include eyes, lips, and hair color. In December 2020, Katy used her resemblance to her advantage by having Zooey play her in the music video for her song, “Not the End of the World.” While promoting the video, the American Idol host admitted that she pretended to be Zooey to get into clubs before becoming famous.

“When I got to Los Angeles, I was pretty much a nobody, and you were getting so big at the time, it was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world. … At the time, I was so flattered to look like you,” Katy told the 500 Days of Summer star on Instagram Live. “But I have to admit something to you on a Live: that when I first came to Los Angeles, I went to the club a lot. And I wanted to get into the club, and I had no money, I had no influence, I had nothing, and sometimes I pretended to be you to get into the club.”

