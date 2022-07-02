7 celebrities who proudly show off their cellulite on Instagram

Cellulite is normal, nearly 80% of women will have it during their lifetime and no miracle cure will make it disappear. Some celebrities are taking the lead and trying to normalize the phenomenon, which should no longer have such bad press in 2022.

If more women show their cellulite on the networks, the discourse will be more and more positive. This is what these international stars want who have finished giving time to the body-shamers.

Here are 7 celebrities proudly displaying their cellulite on Instagram.

1. Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne is one of the people who dares to normalize as much as possible cellulite, body hair, stretch marks, everything the body can have! She is not shy to share photos without retouching.

2. Camilla Cabello

In 2021, Camila released a video to convey the message that cellulite, stretch marks and fat are normal phenomena on the body. This outing was liberating for her, since she nailed the beak to several bodyshamers who abuse, often anonymously, on social networks.

3. Demi Lovato

Demi made a lot of noise by posting an unedited photo in a swimsuit. At that time, on Instagram, they said “It’s no greater fear. An unedited photo of me. and guess what, it’s CELLULITE!”. They went on to write that they were tired of always being singled out for their body.

4. Barbie Ferrara

The actress and model sometimes decides to publish unretouched photos on the networks, without feeling the need to justify herself. She once wrote on Instagram that she’s learning to love her body as it is, and she’s doing it beautifully.

5. Ashley Graham

The model and mother of three children hopes every day to inspire women to feel good about themselves and to take responsibility for themselves. By normalizing cellulite, her wish is that it ceases to be seen as something to hide, whereas a majority of women have it during their lifetime.

6. Tess Holliday

Model Tess Holliday doesn’t care about rigid, narrow beauty standards. Tess is a big fan of the movements of body positivity and hopes his community of fans will do the same.

7. Lizzo

The incomparable Lizzo is also uncensored when it comes to her body. Cellulite? And then what? Lizzo takes it very well. In her songs as her publications, she tries to restore women’s confidence and we like the message.

