7 Celebrities Who Raise Their Kids With No Frills: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. and More | Famous

#1 Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

The ‘Sex and the City’ actress is known for being a fashion icon on and off camera. However, to the surprise of many, her children do not have a luxurious wardrobe.

“She only wears second-hand clothes because I have older nephews. That is the pure truth of God. Also, my mother kept all my brothers’ clothes. I’m not kidding.

I don’t think I’ve ever bought her clothes. Maybe a new winter coat. I buy him shoes, because everyone’s feet are different.”

#2 Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

For years now, the couple have embraced a fairly modest lifestyle that they’ve instructed their daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri, who they don’t even give Christmas presents to.

“Until now, our tradition is no toys for children,” Mila told Entertainment Tonight on October 3, 2017.

“It’s a matter of teaching them from a very young age that, you know, ‘mommy and daddy may have a dollar, but you’re poor.

#3 Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay

The celebrity chef is worth around $220 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth). However, that does not mean that his 5 children, Megan, Holly, Jack, Matilda and Oscar, have a life full of luxury.

On April 10, 2017, in an interview for ‘The Telegraph’, Gordon admitted that he will not inherit his fortune to his children and explained how he tries to make them aware of the value of money.

“They have to pay for their own phones, their bus fare. The sooner you give them the responsibility to save for their own sneakers and jeans, the better.”

He also revealed that when they travel, his children have a different experience than he and his wife Tara.

“Don’t sit with us in first class. They haven’t worked hard enough to pay for that. At that age, at that size, are you telling me they need to sit in first class? No, not them. We are very strict with that.”

#4 Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

The ‘Scooby-Doo’ actors are the parents of two children, Charlotte and Rocky, with whom they share a fairly modest life.

“I am not a restaurant. I believe in including my children in the process. We go to the farmer’s market and they can choose the vegetables they eat during the weekend,” Sarah told ‘Today’ (28/11/2017).

In this same interview, Sarah recounted some of the rules they have with their children’s allowances and explained what she did when her daughter did not drink her milk.

“I don’t like the idea of ​​giving them money to do the chore they should be doing anyway…

I told him that every time he asked me for a cup of milk and didn’t drink it, I would take a quarter out of his piggy bank. Someone has to pay for that milk,” he commented.

The Oscar winner is the mother of three children Ava and Deacon (from her marriage to Ryan Phillippe) and Tennessee (a son she shares with her current husband Jim Toth.

Reese wants to keep her kids as grounded in the world as possible, so much so that they’ve even had summer jobs. For example, Ava was a waitress for a while.

#6 Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

During their marriage, the Coldplay singer and the ‘Thank You For Sharing’ actress (which you can watch on ViX+) became the parents of two children: Apple and Moses.

Despite no longer being together, the former couple agrees to teach their children a lifestyle without so many.

For example, like Reese Witherspoon, Paltrow encouraged her daughter to have a regular job, and in 2020, Apple started working in a retail store.

“As a mom, I think all I can do for these kids is teach them right and wrong and teach them what work is. I’ve really tried not to just give them things,” she recounted on the ‘Literally’ podcast in July 2020.

“If my son is capable, he can make his own money. If he’s not, he’s just wasting my money,” he told Channel NewsAsia in an interview in 2011.