7 curiosities about Mom’s actor, I missed the plane

Most of us met Macaulay Culkin many years ago, in the far too distant 1990, thanks to one of the films that we cannot have seen at least once in our life: Mom I missed the plane. The actor who lent his face to the small and terrible Kevin McCallister he disappeared from circulation for a while, but despite everything the rumors about him continued to circulate insistently. Yet, as we all know and as happens in many cases to internationally renowned stars, not everything that was said corresponded to the truth. But let’s start from the beginning.

Macaulay Culkin was born on August 26, 1980 in New York and was considered from the beginning a little prodigy in the field of acting. Mom I missed the plane and its sequel Mom, I flew back: I got lost in New York, then, they definitively consecrated him as the richest and most famous child in Hollywood. In fact, in 1994, when he was just fourteen, he had already earned about 23.5 million dollars. The following year, however, due to some family problems he decided to retire from the scene for a while.

But today we don’t want to talk to you only about how rich the young Macaulay Culkin was already before 2000: we want to tell you some curiosities about the actor that you are probably not yet aware of.

1) He faced a legal battle

Macaulay Culkin told, during a podcast, of the difficult relationship he had since childhood with his father Kit Culkin, who was himself an actor. He stated that he had suffered various verbal abuse and had been threatened on multiple occasions with the sound of “Work well or I’ll hit you”.

It is not difficult, therefore, to believe that Kit was squandering all the earnings of her son, who at the time was only a child. When Macaulay was 14, in fact, his parents started a tough legal battle to get his custody: it seems that Kit only wanted to have free access to the boy’s assets. The case between the two was won by his mother but Macaulay, tried by the difficult situation, decided to retire from the scene for a while.

2) He got married at 18

The news of her marriage, back in 1998, caused quite a stir. The actor, who at the time was just eighteen years old, in fact married the actress Rachel Miner, his age, met in an acting school. The two remained together for only two years: they separated in 2000, and then divorced in 2002.

It was said, however, that despite the divorce, the two remained on good terms and that their friendship was not ruined by the end of their relationship. Also in 2002, the actor began dating Mila Kunis and stayed with her for almost ten years.

3) He was very close friends with Michael Jackson

Around the same time he was shooting the film Mom I missed the plane Macaulay Culkin became very close friends with the famous pop singer Michael Jackson, so much so that he also appeared in the music video for Black or White in 1991. Then, in 2005, at the trial faced by the singer following various allegations of sexual abuse of minors, Culkin took his defense by declaring that he had slept several times in his bedroom but that he had never been touched.

Their great friendship also led Michael Jackson to choose Macaulay as godfather for his children Paris, Prince and Michael Jr. Jackson.

4) He had a music band

Few people know that from 2013 to 2018 Macaulay Culkin was part of a music band founded by himself and called The Pizza Underground, a cover band of Velvet Underground whose songs were all focused on the theme of pizza.

The group was formed by the actor on percussion and as vocals, by Matt Colbourn (guitar and vocals), Phoebe Kreutz (glockenspiel and vocals), Deenah Vollmer (pizza box and vocals) and Austin Kilham (tambourine and vocals). To pay homage to the name of the band and the songs that were based on a single theme, the band distributed canned pizzas to people attending their music concerts. In short, an alternative and tasty project to say the least!

5) Wrote an autobiographical book

Known by most of the addicted as an actor and child prodigy, not many know that Culkin, in 2006, also published an autobiographical book which he titled Junior.

The work is a set of cartoons and streams of consciousness that tell us about a small actor who, at the height of his career, decided to retire from the entertainment world. The book was written without following a particular order and does not have a studied structure on which to base itself: the actor’s only intent was to tell about his fame and relationship with his father. These are his words in this regard: “This is all incredibly surreal to me. Throwing it all out was the most intimidating thing I’ve ever done. This book is simply a series of moments in my life “

6) He comes from a humble family

Of English, Irish, Norwegian and German descent, Macaulay Culkin is the son of Kit Culkin and Patricia Brentrup. Third of seven children, five boys and two girls (Shane, Dakota, Kieran, Quinn, Christian and Rory), in the childhood of the actor the whole family lived in a small apartment: his mother was a telephone operator and his father worked as a sacristan in a Catholic church.

Culkin grew up with a religious education and attended St. Joseph’s School of Yorkville for five years., before moving on to the Professional Children’s School.

7) Love and hate the Christmas season

Having turned Mom I missed the plane and that the film is still one of the most viewed during the Christmas period today brought Macaulay Culkin to fame, but also to be observed and indicated incessantly in every moment of his life. Especially at Christmas!

During an interview, the actor said: “During the Christmas period I do not leave the house, absolutely. It’s my season… Macaulay season. I try to go out less and less in the days around Christmas. Of course I always have a reserved seat in the most chic restaurants, but then everyone inside the room looks at me all the time“