7 Dakota Johnson Movies You Can Stream Whenever You Want

Well, well, we can recognize that it is not exactly the best film in Dakota Johnson’s career, but if the actress is where she is right now it is thanks to her portrayal of the literary Anastasia Steele. the saga Fifty Shades grossed, with his three films, 1.32 billion dollars around the world. An undeniable box office success that made the performer world famous. She can be seen on Netflix and on Prime Video.

‘Dancing for life’

A scene from ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ AppleTV+

The proposal that leads Cooper Raiffwho became known to the general public with the tape shit house in 2020, it is a dramedy with which its protagonist, dakota johnson, takes a crucial step in his career. For the first time, the interpreter appears in a project as a producer. It is early to say whether a story that won the Audience Award at the Sundance Festival could succeed at the Oscars, but films like whiplash, memento either Savage South beasts they did manage to win the Hollywood Academy Awards after being born in the heat of this event held in the mountains of Utah. It is available on Apple TV+.

‘Bad Times at the Royale’