The end of summer has come and When you put on your autumn clothes, you are surprised by a few extra kilos. that, if you stop to think, are the result of some holiday excesses such as snacks before meals, a beer in the afternoon with some salty snacks, ice creams… You want to get rid of these 2 or 3 extra kilos but without prohibited foods , without having to count calories or go hungry because you’ve already tried that other times and it hasn’t worked for you.

At CLARA magazine we have a plan: erase the word diet from your mind and replace it with change. Change in your menus, in your lifestyle and also change in your line when you have eliminated what is left over. In just one week you will feel better and more beautiful. You just have to make these changes and follow the diet for a week that you can download here:

Download the 7-day diet to lose the 2 or 3 kilos you have gained in summer

Change #1: Eat only what you need

We take more food than we need because we eat too fast or because the portions are excessive and, although we need much less quantity, we finish with what is on the plate, as we were taught as children. Also because we snack between meals or after dinner and many times not because of hunger but for boredom, nerves, we feel better… And the more quantity, the more calories. The statistics confirm it: Spaniards exceed the recommended amount of calories by 17%.





Change #2: Treat yourself

But let it be only once a day (and if it can be only 2 or 3 times a week, better). Change that “if all for a little nothing is going to happen…”. Everything counts and everything adds up, so to eliminate, you have to start subtracting: count the whims you allow yourself each day and reduce them to just one. But this one that you allow yourself, enjoy it and not because of the quantity but because you savor it well and turn it into a pleasant experience.

Change #3: Compensate, but don’t skip meals

An excess has no consequences if it is later compensated with exercise or eating less, but it is not worth skipping a meal. Doing so will not only not make you lose a gram but it can lead to gain it, since you will arrive with a ravenous hunger for the next meal.

Change #4: Don’t give up the sweet, but learn to appreciate this flavor

Is it because the consumption of sugar stimulates the production of endorphins, the “hormones of happiness” or because, according to a study by the University of Chicago, women sleep less and worse than men and this leads us to eat more sweets… whatever it is, the truth is that many of us are unbalanced by the menu to fall into temptation of a saloon, a cake or a chocolate. That doesn’t mean, however, that you should give up sweets altogether. We can find this flavor in healthier and less caloric foods such as dried fruit or fresh if ripe, for example.

Change #5: Eat mindfully

When you eat “automatically” you don’t even know what you’re eating. It is the typical unconscious pecking that we do in front of the TV, at the table… When you eat, do it mindfully of what you put in your mouth, chew it slowly, savoring it…

Change #6: Moderate your portions (but don’t skimp)

If you drastically reduce calories, you will surely lose weight, but you will also gain it back quickly. Serve yourself moderate portions and do not skip any dish, not even the dessert (based on fruit or dairy).

Change nº 7: Increase the consumption of vegetables

Vegetables are very satiating and provide few calories if your hand doesn’t go numb when dressing or cooking them. Therefore, our recommendation is that you increase the amount you eat daily, so that by doing so you stop eating other more caloric foods. If you eat a cooked vegetable dish first, put some salad as a starter; if you have a sandwich, add lettuce, onion slices, tomato, cucumber… Even some afternoons you can have a green smoothie as a snack instead of a sandwich (or unspeakable things that sometimes lose us…).

Change nº 8: Get to 3 pieces of fruit a day

We Spaniards consume an average of two pieces of fruit daily, instead of the recommended three. Well, this has more consequences than you imagine: it has been proven that thin women eat one more serving of fruit a day than women with weight problems.

Change nº 9: Little kitchen

You will love this point but it is true, nothing lightens the menu more than spending a little time in the kitchen and your menus are based on salad, steamed vegetables, meat or grilled fish… Simplicity is linked to lightness in this case.

Change #10: When cooking, try the dish only once at the last minute

Many women are not aware that while cooking they take almost an extra portion, what repeated day after day can be a considerable amount of calories. And if while preparing lunch or dinner you feel hungry and you can’t wait, chew on a few pieces of apple or a few carrot sticks.

Change #11: Avoid “bad” company

French fries, sauces… The accompaniments are often responsible for the recipe losing its healthy essence and becoming a dish with disproportionate amounts of calories, fat, salt or sugar.

Change nº 12: Take a good look at what’s in the salad

Between the 40 calories of the classic salad of lettuce, tomato, onion and carrot, and the 300 of the Caesar salad (chicken, fried bread, Parmesan cheese) there is a difference of no less than 260 calories. And it is that appearances are deceiving and there are “cheating” ingredients, that make you believe that you are eating very healthy when in reality they are authentic caloric bombs.

Change #13: Put aside your large plates and keep the dessert ones

If you serve yourself on dessert plates, even if you repeat, you will have the feeling of having eaten twice as much, when in reality you have had the same or less.

Change #14: Set a meal schedule and a time limit

Establishing a time for meals is very helpful, but also setting a time limit for eating will help you get into the habit of not snacking late at night, when you are more tired and snacking can get out of hand.

Change #15: If you’re hungry, eat

Better yet, don’t wait until you’re hungry and plan ahead. People who don’t eat to avoid gaining weight end up snacking on anything. On the other hand, if you eat every 3-4 hours you will avoid snacking, binge eating, and you will sit at the table with just the right appetite.

Change #16: A glass of water before each meal

One glass on an empty stomach, another before the mid-morning snack, one before lunch and a digestive infusion afterwards, another before the mid-afternoon snack and finally, one before dinner. And there are already 6 of the 8 glasses that are recommended to drink daily.

Change #17: Eat Sitting

Today it is common to eat standing up on the way to work or to a meeting or take advantage of lunchtime to do any business. Well, here you have a compelling reason to sit at the table: you cannot “measure” what you take and you have the feeling of not having eaten almost anything, and you will also chew quickly. The result is that you can eat no less than 700 calories in 10 or 15 minutes.

Change #18: Always make a shopping list

Before going to the supermarket, make a list of the foods you need, like this It will be much easier for you to identify temptations and avoid them. Also, shop on a full stomach. If you don’t do it this way, it will be your stomach that decides, not your head, and it is likely that you will return home with a shopping basket full of cookies, snacks and other high-calorie foods.

Change #19: Get temptations out of your sight

If your pantry is full of pastries, snacks, etc., you will hardly be able to resist the temptation to snack. Instead, fill it with fruits, vegetables…

Change nº 20: Maximum, 2 coffees per day

More than four cups a day can promote anxiety that, in all likelihood, will lead you to snack and eat more when you sit down at the table. If you usually drink more than 2 cups a day, replace them with diuretic infusions.

Change #21: Brush your teeth immediately after eating

Dont wait. The act of brushing your teeth after eating sends a very important signal to the brain: you are no longer “allowed” to eat more.

Change #22: Sleep well, resting

As you have seen in point 4, women sleep little and badly. But it is important to correct this trend and not stay in the “wrong of many”. Sleeping and waking up rested are key to not having to resort to food in search of extra energy.

Change #23: Get Active

Any diet that wants to be balanced and healthy to keep you at your ideal weight needs a supplement and this is none other than physical exercise and leading an active life. If you eat lettuce and little else from the sofa at home, you will only get hungry and it will be hard for you to see that this hunger is equivalent to the weight that the scale marks. A weight that will not lose as much as if you eat in a balanced way and do sports, walk everywhere (or as many as you can), go up and down stairs…

And by making these changes, do you already see results in a week?

Yes. The plan that CLARA proposes is a simple way to lose weight by following a balanced diet, without counting calories but controlling the amounts, as indicated in the menu that we propose below. It is effective because it eliminates toxins that your body does not need, so in addition to lose those extra pounds, you will feel better and it will help you put your diet and habits in order. With what benefits you twice. In this way, your digestive system will return to normal, forgetting the overexertion involved in consuming large amounts of what you had accustomed it to…

To make it easy and comfortable for you, we give you a menu so that you can follow it without problems. For the menus, ingredients and cooking methods have been selected that stand out for their diuretic, satiating properties or for their low fat content.

When to do it?

This plan is ideal after times in which some excesses have been committed such as vacations or Christmas parties, and after which you not only need to lose some weight but also detoxify. As it is a balanced proposal, which includes all the nutrients, it is an excellent way to start a healthier diet and you can follow it for as long as you want.