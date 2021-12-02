7 deaths in one week and 90% vaccinated (including 2-year-olds)

Fabrizio Chiodo, researcher who collaborated in the development of Cuban Soberana vaccines: “Covid infections and deaths in sharp decline. Cuba has also vaccinated the pediatric population aged 2 and over ”.

Seven Covid deaths in one week, 765 patients currently hospitalized, only 12 of them in serious condition. It happens in Cuba, a country where infections have been falling steadily for months, which has faced the pandemic by relying on one of the most solid public health systems in the world. According to the World Bank, in fact, Cuba is the nation with the highest number of doctors per thousand inhabitants, double that of Italy and triple that of the United States. Not only that: the Caribbean country has developed independently, and within a little over a year, well five vaccines against Covid-19, immunizing over 83% of its population with two doses, including children from 2 years upward.

When the pandemic began, the health authorities of Havana decided not to wait for the big pharmaceutical companies to develop effective and safe vaccines, well aware that the embargo imposed by the United States for 60 years would have made it practically impossible to supply the drugs. . With a state-of-the-art biopharmaceutical sector designed after the Revolution so as not to have to depend excessively on other states, the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel – Fidel Castro’s successor – has put hundreds of researchers to work. Among these there is also an Italian: his name is Fabrizio Chiodo, is of Palermo origins, and after graduating in chemistry and pharmaceutical technologies he became a researcher at the Medical Center in Amsterdam, then at the CNR of Pozzuoli and since 2014 he has been actively collaborating with theFinlay de Vacunas Institute of Havana. The Italian, who collaborated in the design and development of Soberana public vaccines, responds to us from Cuba.

At what point is the vaccination campaign in Cuba and what are the results it is giving on containing the epidemic?

Cuba vaccinated more than 90% of the population with one dose and 83% of the population with a complete two-dose regimen. Here the vaccine was also administered to the pediatric population aged two years and over, and the fourth doses are also starting for the most vulnerable subjects. The vaccination scheme in Cuba provides for two doses plus the boost. Thanks to this strategy and adequate containment measures, infections have drastically decreased. In seven days, only seven deaths were recorded, 4 of which on 29 November; the test positivity rate is stably less than 1%. Here, however, in addition to vaccines, other containment measures are still in place, for example the mandatory outdoor mask. In addition, an effective infection tracking system has been developed.

In Cuba, children aged two and over are also vaccinated.

How were the Cuban vaccines developed?

We have exploited a technology that has been in use for several years, especially in the pediatric range. We have developed and produced extremely safe protein vaccines that also ensure the possibility of multiple doses for children. After 28 million doses administered we did not find any serious side effects, but mainly episodes of pain at the injection site.

Europe is grappling with the fourth wave. Here, mostly mRNA vaccines were administered, whose effectiveness against the infection decays after a few months …

Vaccines alone cannot stop infections. MRNA vaccines are an excellent and safe tool, but without containment measures, without vaccinating the poorest countries in the world, the two doses of mRNA vaccine are not enough and boosters are needed. The immune system, in fact, often needs to be awakened with multiple-dose or boost schemes, and Cuba’s protein vaccines – both as a boost and in the pediatric range – could play an important role even off the island.

In your opinion, therefore, Cuba could submit its vaccines to the evaluation of the EMA and Aifa?

Cuba has started the pre-qualification procedure towards WHO. We are already working to open a dialogue with the Italian Medicines Agency. Cuban vaccines are effective and safe: they have already been authorized by a national regulatory body recognized and inspected by the World Health Organization.

A joint trial with the Amedeo di Savoia hospital in Turin has been launched a few weeks ago. How is it going?

Initially, the Amedeo di Savoia hospital tested sera from Cuban convalescents vaccinated with Soberana Plus, a protein product designed as a single-dose vaccine. We then built an observational study to vaccinate Italian volunteers already fully vaccinated with vaccines authorized in Italy; they were injected with a third dose of Soberana Plus. So far these studies have shown very interesting data.

Cuba has vaccinated a large part of its population from 2 years of age. Was there any resistance? Do No Vax exist there?

No, there is hardly any trace of No Vax here. The Cuban population has total confidence in its public biotechnology and in the national health system.

To get out of the pandemic, we need to vaccinate the whole world. What will Cuba’s contribution to this enterprise be?

Cuban public patents will help the transfer of technologies to other countries. In the meantime, however, the vaccines have already been authorized in several countries: millions of doses of Abdala have been sent to Vietnam and production plants will soon be opened. The same thing will happen in Nicaragua, Venezuela and Iran, while negotiations are underway with other nations, including some Africans.