7 differences that exist and you should know between the crashed, boiled and scrambled egg

It seems silly to remember it, but in the film my runaway girlfriend (Garry Marshall, 1999), the protagonist Maggieplayed by Julia Roberts, has a problem bonding with her partners and one of the details in which she shows it is that he never knows how to say which way he prefers eggsif poached, crashed, scrambled, cooked, poached, grilled, in an omelette, in short!

To find out and apologize to the man she fell in love with (Richard Gere), Maggie decides try each one of the different types of egg and finally decide which one is your favorite. too cheesy? Sure, but it also gives us a example of how wonderful and versatile this food isbecause in addition to being a source of protein and other nutrients, it is key in the kitchen, and breakfast!

For this reason, if you think that the only difference between the fried egg, cooked and scrambled is the presentation or the taste, here we tell you about 7 differences that exist among these three ways of preparing the product obtained from the hen. You will be surprised to discover that there are small details where there could be an intense change in flavor, and even texture.

7 differences between the crashed, boiled and scrambled egg

1. Your presentation

It is the most obvious because it is obvious to the eye. A starry egg must be presented with the white cooked, which is characterized by a matte white color and a bright yellow yolk, regularly in the center and semi raw.

The boiled egg is shaped like an egg, but without the shell, with a consistent white and pale matte yellow white and yolk.

The scrambled egg is shaped like a cumulus cloud, and integrates the slightly brighter yellow and yellow colors.

2. How they are cooked

Crack the starry egg and drop it onto a very hot frying pan or griddle, taking care not to break the yolk. A little fat is regularly required to prevent the white from sticking, it is left to cook until the edges are golden and the white has cooked well, to remove. The yolk is slightly cooked, but raw.

To make the boiled egg, place a piece with everything and shell in a pot with water and let it boil for about 7 minutes, then wait for it to cool down and peel it. It can be presented with or without shell, whole or split.

To make the scrambled egg, crack it on a very hot frying pan or griddle, with a little fat, mix it with a stick and as soon as it changes color, remove it from the heat.

3. Its texture

The fried egg is very soft and somewhat crunchy (if it has been allowed to brown on the edges) on the palate, especially the white, since the yolk is rather liquid.

The boiled egg is very soft, but in this case the yolk tends to have this crumbly, paste-like effect, while the white can be chewed more.

The scrambled egg is also very soft, but not at all crispy, the texture of the white and the yolk is the same, almost semi-liquid if left “soft”.

4. Its taste

The fried egg has a more intense flavor because the yolk is semi raw. Sometimes it tends to leave a greasy consistency in the mouth. Regularly only a pinch of salt and sometimes pepper is added to give it an extra touch of flavor.

The boiled egg is cooked without salt or fat, and although its flavor is much more subtle than the starry one, it maintains a great flavor in the mouth, especially because of the yolk, whose flavor tends to change if other ingredients or complements are added once served.

The scrambled egg has a much more subtle flavor. It can slightly change its flavor if it is seasoned, because although a pinch of salt or pepper is regularly added, there are those who add fine herbs, chili or other ingredients, which join the egg, without dulling its flavor, but transforming it.

5. Your calories

Although it could be thought that the egg is an egg and has the same characteristics in its raw form and then in its different presentations, in reality its nutritional values ​​change. As for calories we have to:

1 crashed egg: 131 approx.

1 boiled egg: 77 approx.

1 scrambled egg: 101 approx.

6. How many proteins do they have

Protein is a nutrient that helps us repair cells and produce new tissue, plus it keeps us from being hungry longer. 1 egg contains about 25% protein, but this can change depending on how the egg is cooked. The values ​​we found are the following:

100 grams of fried egg: between 7.2 and 7.6 grams approx.

100 grams of boiled egg: 13 grams approx.

100 grams of scrambled egg: 10 grams approx.

7. What is best for health

The choice for flavor is up to you, but for health reasons, among the three styles of cooking with eggs that we are talking about here, you will be able to intuit that it is better to consume the boiled egg, and this is because it provides a greater amount of protein and fewer calories in your diet. This is mainly due to the fact that no fat or other ingredients such as salt are added.