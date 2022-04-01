7 easy hairstyles for women with little or very fine hair that you can wear daily

to comb a fine hair, nothing like betting on certain easy hairstyles on a daily basis that give them more volume and give that effect of more thickness and density. how do you tell us Mara Barasartistic director of Cheska they can be gestures that go “from before combing, drying the hair with the head down to give it volume, trying to make waves or doing a blow-dry if you can or sleep with braids the night before to give the hair movement without damaging it, apply a spray texturizer… these are tricks that make the hair thicker”.

Comb with the line to one side it makes hair look more dense and bows and pigtails are a success, in addition to waves to thicken the hair. And if you want to do a tighter hairstyle, they help a lot. accessories and for special occasions if you have fine hair, as the expert points out, you can also resort to extensions in all their versions.

As the stylist also points out David Lorenteit would also be necessary to consider a good cut that would enhance the volume and avoid very structured bangs, opting for those with long butterfly-type layers when the hair has some body and contrary to what may seem the straight cuts even if they leave their hair in a block, make capillary scarcity more evidentso I always recommend some layering or light sweeping to create movement, and a light root teasing can also work, but as long as it’s well integrated.”

Something that also agrees Gabriel Llanodirector of the salon that bears his name, who points out that for fine hair, “it is important to prepare the hair with a volume mousse so that the hair is more fluffy and give a touch of broken or undone waves and lightly tease the root” .

And if what you want is to find an easy hairstyle that you can wear every day and add thickness to your hair, pay attention to these hairstyles that we propose.

tousled waves

Diane Kruger’s tousled waves.GTres Online.

The messy waves and disheveled are one of the hairstyles that most enhance the volume and thickness effect of fine hair. If, in addition, we accompany it with a good short haircut, it will give that sensation of stronger hair. Loose, textured styles with waves and tousled curls help create the illusion of more hair. There is no more to look at Diana Kruger and in how she achieves a mane with soft waves and accompanies it with a good make-up with bold lips in powerful tones.

Low moo with accessory

Natalie Portman’s low bun with headband.GTres Online.

The low moos with embellishments such as a ribbon or a diadem they visually hide fine hair and make our attention focus on the accessory rather than on our fine hair. The important thing is to comb them with texture and put the hair ornament such as a ribbon or headband on top of the mane. It inspires us when it comes to wearing the actress Natalie Portman.

Moo at the height of the neck

The easy buns They are a trend and they will also suit you very well if you have little hair because they are an easy and quick updo to do. The best thing is that they look great and even better on girls with fine hair because the hair weighs less than when doing them on hair with a lot of volume. you just have to make one low ponytail and give it a few turns and shape to make the bun, finally holding it with the hair elastic without removing the ponytail completely or fixing it with a couple of Forks.

High bun with loose strands

Victoria Beckham goes for the high bun with loose strands for her fine hair.GTres Online.

The high bun with loose strands on both sides of the face will not only help us look taller, but also give that effect of more hair. You will get it by combing a high ponytail and wrapping it on itself. With this updo no one will notice that you have fine hair and even more so if you leave two strands on both sides of your face to frame it.

Low Bubble Ponytails

Victoria Beckham with a high ponytail with loose strands and taken off from the root with slight volume at the crown.GTres Online.

As for the pigtails, in addition to the high pigtails, the bubble pigtails or bubble pigtails provide greater volume and density to the mane. They favor and are also quick and easyyou just need to take strands and collect them with small rubber bands in your hair and separate the bubbles and give them more volume with the help of your fingers.

classic braid

Classic braids with a tousled twist make fine hair thicker.Imaxtree.

Braids are a hairstyle that, in addition to not going out of style, make hair thicker and have many options. We love them with a disheveled touch that make fine hair more dense and textured.

Semi-updo with braids and waves

Alicia Vikander wearing a semi-updo with side-swept braids and surfer waves.GTres Online.

alice vikander He has fine hair but not for that, he stops taking advantage of it. A safe bet is to opt as the actress for a semi-collected with waves that include small root braids on one side, clearing the face and giving volume to the rest of the hair.

