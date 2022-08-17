7 essential Anne Hathaway films that you can watch whenever you want in streaming

Few could have imagined that that greasy-haired girl who played a surprise princess he would be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood twenty years later. Anne Hathaway then stood out as a face to take into account and time has proved him right. An Oscar, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe endorse the career of an actress who continues to carefully choose the projects in which she is involved, and who manages like few others the mix between titles ultracommercial and others more independent. His name already sounds in the pools for the 2023 grand prizes and his next film is to blame. she stars Armageddon Time, the new from the renowned James Gray. And another seven feature films that will arrive in the coming months. While they do it, we tell you about another seven that you can see whenever you want in streaming and they are well worth your time.

‘Princess by surprise’ (2001)

Anne Hathaway’s first major feature film was twenty years old last year and the actress celebrated it on her own Instagram account. A movie that is pure Disney in which Mia, a somewhat misfit teenager, learns that she is the sole heir to the throne of the fictional country of Genovia. Her grandmother, whom she plays Julie Andrews, is in charge of teaching her all the steps to become the perfect monarch of a people she didn’t know she belonged to. She has a sequel and can be seen in Disney+.

‘Brokeback Mountain’ (2005)

Directed by Ang Lee Brokeback Mountain it became the most applauded film of its year of release. It told the forbidden love story between two cowboys and served as a gateway to top-tier Hollywood for its four leads: Jake Gyllenhaal, Heather Ledger, michelle williams and Anne Hathaway. He got eight Oscar nominations and won three, including recognition for Best Director. can be seen in Netflix.