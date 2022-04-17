7 Facts You Didn’t Know About “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”

LOS ANGELES UNITED STATES.- “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”, the third installment of the Harry Potter prequel saga, is about to be released. The franchise has two other film deliveries confirmed.

The tape landed in commercial theaters two years later than initially planned due to the pandemic caused by covid-19, as well as controversies unrelated to production.

READ: Ana Bárbara: “Vicente Fernández empowered women. He was a gentleman and gentleman with me ”

And it is that four years have passed since the premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”, a fairly long period that some fans have forgotten certain elements that are essential to understand what will happen in this third installment starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller and Mads Mikkelsen taking over from Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald.

It’s time to review seven things to remember about the saga:

1.- A review

For those who have not seen the universe of “Fantastic Animals” this franchise is a spin-off and at the same time a prequel to what happened in the seven books and eight films of the original saga. Set in the 1920s, it shows a world divided between magical people, wizards and witches, and Muggles, called “no-majs” in the United States.

2.- The fate of Leta Lestrange

The Lestrange surname is more than well known to fans of “Harry Potter”. At the end of “The Crimes of Grindelwald” (Zoë Kravitz), she sacrificed herself in an attempt to let her fellow wizards escape the flames of Grindelwald.

The only thing confirmed is that Zoë Kravitz will not appear in “Dumbledore’s Secrets”. Will there be an official confirmation in this third installment?

Also: Rihanna breaks up with A$AP Rocky a month after giving birth for infidelity

3.- Credence is not Corvus Lestrange

Following up with the Lestrange family. Dumbledore believes that Credence Barebones (Ezra Miller) could be Corvus Lestrange V, the missing member of the legendary clan. However, Leta’s boggart showed that her greatest fear was her brother Corvus drowning in the ocean, which ruled out that Credence was a Lestrange… although the issue of his lineage will once again be one of the central plot points of “Dumbledore’s Secrets.”

4.- The emergence of Nagini

Nagini (Claudia Kim) appeared in “The Crimes of Grindelwald” as Credence’s friend. She is revealed to be a Maledictus, a woman who has the power to transform into a snake. Her irruption was key, since Nagini was one of the fundamental characters of the last Harry Potter books.

5.- Credence and Queenie join Grindelwald

In recruiting witches and wizards to his cause, Grindelwald gains two powerful allies: Credence and Queenie (Alison Sudol). In the case of the character of Ezra Miller, given his internal struggle, it was logical that he would end up on the side of Dumbledore’s enemy.

What nobody expected was the betrayal of Queenie, the sister of Tina (Katherine Waterston) and great love of Jacob Kowalski, who decides to support the cause of Grindelwald.

Plus: In Her Favorite Place, J Lo Reveals Ben Affleck’s Marriage Proposal

6.- The blood pact that could be broken

Newt returns to Dumbledore with a vial stolen from Grindelwald and the wizard played by Jude Law reveals that it is a blood pact made between him and his former friend. This oath prevents the two from dueling. When Newt asks if it can be broken, Dumbledore replies “maybe”.

Someone from the powerful Dumbledore clan is likely to be the only wizard strong enough to defeat Grindelwald, so that blood pact may be related to the secrets referenced in the film’s title.

7.- Credence is a Dumbledore

Grindelwald gave Credence a wand and a phoenix and reveals his true identity: he is Aurelius Dumbledore. In the film, the magician played by Jude Law reveals to Scamander that all members of his family have the ability to summon this bird that is reborn from its ashes.

The fact that Grindelwald has a Dumbledore as an ally is a fact that must be taken into account in “Fantastic Animals 3”, since it could be the key to defeat the evil wizard.